Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

An updated, inviting, 1950 waterfront mid-century modern home sits on an extremely private, prime two-acre lot on Otter Pond, a spring fed natural 43-acre lake ideal for non-motorized water activities. With spectacular views of the lake from virtually every room, this four-bedroom, four full bath house awaits its new owners! With a brand-new pier and fabulous decking surrounding the back sides of the house, enjoy swimming, paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking and canoeing from your backyard. With updated electrical, plumbing, along with the renovation of most rooms and baths, 1627 St. Giles sits up high on a gorgeous private wooded property catching the prevailing winds that sweep up the Chesapeake Bay and Otter Pond. Large windows bring in sunlight and stunning views of the lake and beyond. A split-level home, the main level offers a great room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, a kitchen that opens to the great room, bedroom and full bath, and laundry/utility room. On the second level is the primary bedroom suite with large master bath, dressing room, fabulous deck overlooking the water, and two additional bedrooms and full baths. Designed for his own family by Bryden Bordley Hyde, an American Institute of Architects (AIA) fellow, and president of Edmunds and Hyde, a well-regarded Baltimore architectural firm, it is a very special property indeed.

720 Stillwater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

(not open this Saturday)

Price: $3,175,000

*Private Island Tour available, and Property Showing by Appointment.

A lovely brick waterfront cottage graciously sits on a large corner lot on Otter Pond, Gibson Island‘s 43-acre freshwater spring fed lake, offering sweeping views of both the lake and Chesapeake Bay. With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, a table-size kitchen opens to an inviting family room with a wood burning fireplace. Entertain family and guests in the spacious dining room and good-sized living room with wood burning fireplace, both of which have French doors leading to an outdoor stone patio overlooking the lake. A partially finished basement offers a rec room, laundry area and plenty of storage space. Park your car in the two-car garage and walk from the garage directly into the kitchen with your groceries. A large amount of storage space is above the garage and can be easily accessed upstairs. Fish, swim, kayak, and canoe off the private dock. Separate steps lead directly to the water providing delightful turtle watching and feeding of the ducks. On .62 -acre, this 1973 home provides quiet enjoyment of active wildlife such as heron, basking turtles, ducks and osprey, and hundreds of birds. Wildlife abounds!

714 Skywater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

(not open this Saturday)

Price: $5,995,000

*Private Island Tour available, and Property Showing by Appointment.

Simply exquisite, lovingly restored, and beautifully maintained, 1928 Spanish-style historic home with magnificent craftsmanship, offering old world charm both inside and out. With tremendous curb appeal, this magnificent beautifully landscaped property sits up high with breathtaking views of the Chesapeake Bay and Magothy River. Exterior stucco and a stunning red Spanish roof tile grace the outside of this property. Relax or entertain on the spectacular outdoor patio overlooking the Magothy sitting 150 feet up while enjoying spectacular sunsets and watching the sailboats go by. Enter an arched entrance into a gorgeous courtyard with pond with lion head fountain and inviting bedroom balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Walk from the courtyard through the arched front door of the house into a hallway that opens to a large, simply magnificent, beamed Great Room with high ceilings, an enormous wood-burning fireplace, and separate dining area, both of which open to an outside flag stone terrace with beyond spectacular water views. The Great Room and a long hallway span the center of the house with two wings on either side. In the east wing, delight in cooking in the inviting gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Just off the kitchen, prepare drinks from the showstopper wet bar with copper countertop and backsplash and walnut cabinetry. Nearby stairs ascend to the former maid quarters offering an ensuite bedroom and office area. Bring your groceries through the side entrance by the driveway through a large foyer into the kitchen. Off this foyer is a spacious pantry, full bath, and entry door to the garage.

Along the hallway towards the west wing is a beautifully designed two-story Tower with the main staircase leading to two en suite bedrooms, one with a fireplace in the bedroom and attached studio overlooking the water, the other with a balcony overlooking the courtyard with stairs leading to the courtyard from the balcony. Past the Tower is the west wing offering an inviting en suite Den/Bedroom with wood burning fireplace and laundry area behind a closet. On the other side of the west wing is a gorgeous primary bedroom suite with premium views of the water, two primary closets, and the primary bath.

A three-car garage is connected to the house. A separate detached multi-purpose room is conveniently located near the side entrance of the property. Referred to as “the Cottage,” it can be used as a teen rec room, work area, or additional sleeping quarters.

With five en suite bedrooms and an additional full bath on the main level near the Cottage, this special property would function beautifully as a primary or secondary home.

648 Round Hill Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

(not open this Saturday)

Contingent Contract – Subject to House Sale with Kickout Clause -Showings are Welcomed

Price: $7,750,000

*Private Island Tour available, and Property Showing by Appointment.

A newly constructed, custom, waterfront, spectacular Magothy River property on private secure Gibson Island awaits its new owners. Designed by highly regarded Vincent Greene Architects, this simply magnificent, beautifully constructed four level French Provincial style home was built with only the finest materials by top tier builder, Lynbrook of Annapolis. Encompassing more than 12,000 square feet, and just completed in 2020, this seven-bedroom, six full bath/four half bath property includes a chef’s dream kitchen with two pantries, a large, screened porch, a great room, and den. Two large bedroom suites are on the main level. There are three woodburning fireplaces, one of which is in the kitchen and can be used as a pizza oven. A second front entrance opens to a mudroom with custom lockers and directly accesses the oversized garage. In addition to five bedrooms (one of which is a study but could easily be made a bedroom), the second level includes an upstairs library, a laundry room, and a substantially sized loft that would make a fabulous office or studio. On the lower level is a movie theater with stage, a gym, wine cooling area, and large rec room. Located on a quiet street on the backside of the Island, and offering daily jaw-dropping sunsets, this gorgeous home is situated on a beautiful one-and-a-half-acre private lot. Designed for year-round living, it would also work well as an additional residence.

Villa dei Fiori

Gibson Island, Maryland

(not open this Saturday)

Offered at: $13,775,000

*Private Island Tour available, and Property Showing by Appointment.

Built in 1929 by prominent Marylander Robert Garrett, this exquisite three-acre waterfront Mediterranean property is safely ensconced within unique, private, and secure Gibson Island. Villa dei Fiori was extensively renovated while preserving the soul of the original house. Precious natural travertines and marbles, sustainable woods, salvaged terracotta, vintage chandeliers, and exquisite Venetian plastering complement the rooms for comfortable day to day living and hosting large gatherings. Five en suite bedrooms, a sixth full bath, three powder-rooms, a glass conservatory, a magnificent great room opening onto a large porticoed terrace overlooking the water and heated pool, stunning library, relaxing family room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, sauna, wine cellar, multiple fireplaces, and elevator grace the main house. An old-world Coach House features a movie theater and half bath on the main level, and studio apartment upstairs. Landscaping includes a vineyard, berry rows, hundreds of shrubs and trees, and 25,000 perennial flowers.

752 Skywater

Gibson Island, Maryland

(not open this Saturday)

Offered at: $3,749,000

*Private Island Tour available, and Property Showing by Appointment.

Welcome to 752 Skywater Road, a four bedroom, three and a half bath waterfront cottage with simply gorgeous views of the Magothy River, Chesapeake Bay and Gibson Island Point. With glorious nightly sunsets, this property sits on a magnificent, level, 1.31-acre lot complete with a built-in swimming pool. On the main level is a large living room, sunporch, eat-in kitchen, delightful, enclosed breezeway, half bath, dining room and primary bedroom suite. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath, and there is a small efficiency with a separate entrance over the garage with a bedroom, full bath and kitchenette. Built in 1939, update this cottage or build the house of your dreams!

About Gibson Island:

Gibson Island is less than an hour from Baltimore with no Bay Bridge crossing! Located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay at the mouth of the Magothy River, Gibson Island is an enchanting, two by three mile private island in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The Island is accessed by a private, man-made causeway. There is an entry gatehouse staffed around the clock and the Island has its own police department.

The topography varies and includes low-lying, tidal wetlands, a 44-acre spring-fed lake, and rolling hills. Home sites account for about one third of the land, and the remaining two thirds of land is devoted to open space, natural woods, a bird sanctuary and recreation.

The Gibson Island Harbor is a broad cove of the Magothy River sheltered from all sides, offering safe anchorage to both power and sail boats. A place of natural beauty and with no Bay Bridge to cross, Gibson Island is less than an hour from Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis, and less than 25 minutes from BWI Airport and the train station, yet feels like it is a world away.

The Island has just over 200 homes and houses a private country club (by invitation only) offering golf, tennis, swimming, yachting and year-round fine dining —the Island is a special sanctuary indeed!

Sarah Kanne, Realtor, Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

(Cell) 301-351-1319 (Office) 410-255-1341

sarahkanne@gibsonisland.com

www.gibsonisland.com





Private Tours & Showings by Appointment Only.

Please call Sarah to make arrangements to attend the Open House this Saturday!



Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

534 Broadwater Way, Gibson Island, Maryland 21056

Matt Kimball, Broker

All properties are offered without respect to race, religion, physical or mental disability, color, sex, national origin, familial or marital status.

