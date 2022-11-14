Adventures in Kindness: A Service Learning Event

Saturday, November 19

5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lower School

Adventures in Kindness

Looking to give back this holiday season? In the spirit of Thanksgiving, join St. Paul’s on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. for Adventures in Kindness: A Service-Learning Event. Families with children ages 4 through 10 are invited to participate in a variety of fun, service-learning activities designed to help the greater community at this annual St. Paul’s event. Families can…

Collect hats and gloves for the Baltimore Hunger Project

Make dog toys for a local shelter

Create a friendship bracelet for Operation Christmas Child

Make casseroles for Manna House

Enjoy music, food, and more!

The event will be held at St. Paul’s Lower School, 11152 Falls Road.

Please register at tinyurl.com/AIK2022.

