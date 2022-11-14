Adventures in Kindness: A Service Learning Event
Saturday, November 19
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lower School
Adventures in Kindness
Looking to give back this holiday season? In the spirit of Thanksgiving, join St. Paul’s on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. for Adventures in Kindness: A Service-Learning Event. Families with children ages 4 through 10 are invited to participate in a variety of fun, service-learning activities designed to help the greater community at this annual St. Paul’s event. Families can…
- Collect hats and gloves for the Baltimore Hunger Project
- Make dog toys for a local shelter
- Create a friendship bracelet for Operation Christmas Child
- Make casseroles for Manna House
- Enjoy music, food, and more!
The event will be held at St. Paul’s Lower School, 11152 Falls Road.
Please register at tinyurl.com/AIK2022.