Floor & Decor, a specialty hard surface flooring retailer, is opening a second distribution center in Baltimore County at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The company plans to lease 1.3 million square feet of space in a “soon-to-be-built facility,” the Gov. Wes Moore’s office announced in a press release Wednesday.

The new distribution center will add 165 new full-time jobs to the area.

The Atlanta-headquartered Floor & Decor opened its first Maryland location in 2019. Founded in the 2000, the company now has four locations in Maryland.

This expansion will give the company a total of 2.8 million square feet and 315 workers at the global logistics center, according to the press release.

Floor & Decor offers an in-stock selection of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring, along with decorative and installation accessories.

Fortune named Floor & Decor one of the 100 fastest-growing companies. The flooring retailer operates more than 200 stores nationwide.

“Floor & Decor’s decision to move ahead with a significant expansion and nearly double its workforce in Maryland shows our strength as one of the top distribution hubs in the Mid-Atlantic,” Moore said in the announcement. “From its location at Tradepoint Atlantic, the company will have access to our booming Port of Baltimore, five major interstates, and several railroads and regional airports to be able to service their customers throughout the Northeast and beyond.”

Bryan Dodge, Floor & Decor’s senior vice president of real estate, praised Moore and Maryland agencies helping bring this second distribution center to fruition.

“Because of the willingness of Governor Moore, the Maryland Department of Commerce, Baltimore County, the Maryland Port Administration and others to invest in our continued success, we are excited to announce our second distribution facility in Baltimore,” Dodge said. “This second distribution facility allows us to strengthen our commitment to deliver and maintain in-stock, job lot quantities of hard surface flooring for our customers throughout the Northeast.”

Tradepoint Atlantic managing director Kerry Doyle said, “We are thrilled to have Floor & Decor expand their operations here in Sparrows Point, demonstrating their long-term confidence both in Tradepoint Atlantic and the future growth opportunities for containerized shipping within the Port of Baltimore.”

He continued, “We look forward to supporting this expanded partnership and ensuring their continued success as part of the TPA community.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved an $825,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland to assist with project costs. Baltimore County will provide an additional $82,500 conditional loan to help the company complete the project. Floor & Decor is also eligible for incentives and tax Maryland state credits, like the Job Creation Tax Credit and the Enterprise Zone Property Tax Credit.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson celebrated the job creation that the agreement promises.

“We are very pleased to support Floor & Decor’s expansion at Tradepoint Atlantic and welcome additional jobs to the region,” Anderson said. “It is exciting news that the company has been able to experience the advantages of doing business in Maryland and are continuing to invest in our state.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski expressed appreciation to the company for choosing Baltimore County for its second distribution center.

“Floor & Decor’s expansion at Tradepoint Atlantic creates even more job opportunities for our hardworking residents and further enhances the site’s role as an transformative economic engine for our entire region,” Olszewski said. “We are grateful that Floor & Decor has chosen to continue to invest in our community and look forward to continuing to attract high-quality employers to Baltimore County.”

Like this: Like Loading...