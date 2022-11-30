Hairy and horned costumed figures participate in a previous year’s Baltimore Krampuslauf event. Photo by Matthew Mahlstedt/That Baltimore Photographer.

A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday.

Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries.

While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a spanking from Krampus as punishment, according to folklore.

Baltimore’s Krampuslauf celebration will run from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, starting with games and activities at Peabody Heights Brewery from 3-5 p.m.

Krampus’s horde of demons will take to the streets from 5:15-6:30 p.m. as they deliver carols, (friendly) spankings, and more.

The night will end with more fun and games back at Peabody Heights Brewery from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will feature original costumes; Krampus carols; a parade through the streets of Waverly and Charles Village; vinyl music from Protean Records; a barbecue soul food truck; a raffle for the “Silent Night Deadly Night” board game based on the 1984 film of the same name; and vendors with items to purchase for the people on both your nice and naughty lists.

Like this: Like Loading...