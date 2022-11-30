Hairy and horned costumed figures participate in a previous year’s Baltimore Krampuslauf event. Photo by Matthew Mahlstedt/That Baltimore Photographer.

A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday.

Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries.

While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a spanking from Krampus as punishment, according to folklore.

Baltimore’s Krampuslauf celebration will run from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, starting with games and activities at Peabody Heights Brewery from 3-5 p.m.

Krampus’s horde of demons will take to the streets from 5:15-6:30 p.m. as they deliver carols, (friendly) spankings, and more.

The night will end with more fun and games back at Peabody Heights Brewery from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will feature original costumes; Krampus carols; a parade through the streets of Waverly and Charles Village; vinyl music from Protean Records; a barbecue soul food truck; a raffle for the “Silent Night Deadly Night” board game based on the 1984 film of the same name; and vendors with items to purchase for the people on both your nice and naughty lists.

Avatar photo

Marcus Dieterle

Marcus Dieterle is the managing editor of Baltimore Fishbowl. He returned to Baltimore in 2020 after working as the deputy editor of the Cecil Whig newspaper in Elkton, Md. He can be reached at marcus@baltimorefishbowl.com...

