Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Baltimore County has acquired a new site for a public recreation center in Halethorpe.

The 24,000-square foot facility, on Hammonds Ferry Road in Halethorpe, will include a double gymnasium, second floor half gymnasium, activity room, and basement activity space.

This new site will be Baltimore County’s 11th recreation and parks acquisition since the beginning of 2021.

“We remain fully committed to expanding recreational opportunities in every community across our county and are excited to have the opportunity to continue the rich legacy of this beloved Halethorpe facility,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement. “I am grateful to our state partners, our colleagues on the County Council, and former County Executive Mohler for their support in helping to make this exciting new project a reality.”

The $3.17 million funding was provided by Maryland’s Program Open Space, which provides assistance to local jurisdictions for enhancements, acquisition, or development of open space areas or land for recreational purposes.

According to officials, since 1970, Baltimore County has used more than $155 million in Program Open Space funding for the acquisition of more than 6,800 acres of parkland, and for the construction and renovations of recreational facilities.

The facility, which was the former Leadership Through Athletics recreation center, once served Baltimore youth with programs that encouraged leadership, development, health and fitness.

Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks plans to make the newly-acquired center open to the public, with activities and programs that will build on the mission of the LTA center.

“We are very excited about this new facility acquisition,” Roslyn Johnson, the county’s director of recreation and parks, said in a statement. “The Grace family [the former owners] wanted to ensure this Lansdowne asset was accessible to the community and we will ensure it is. Lansdowne is an area that is in need of more recreational opportunities, and, for us, this was an ideal opportunity to fulfill an important need.”

Like this: Like Loading...