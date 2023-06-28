The Orioles are in a position to set themselves up for long-term success given their breakout season in 2023 and an abundance of talent in the minor leagues. Because of this dynamic, one Hall of Famer is comparing this Orioles team to a baseball dynasty.

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz compares the Orioles’ trajectory to the rise of the Atlanta Braves during the 1990s. Smoltz pitched for the Braves from 1988-2008 and won a World Series with them in 1995.

Smoltz was part of one of the best starting rotations in the history of baseball. The ’90s Braves sported a trio of Hall of Famers in Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. Smoltz finished his illustrious career as an eight-time All-Star and a Cy Young Award winner (1996).

“I think of our 1990 team when [manager Bobby Cox] took over, the second half we started to feel something different,” Smoltz said on Glenn Clark Radio June 19. “… I find that the Orioles last year, in the midst of everything that was going on, had some confidence built in young players. They were starting to use some young pitchers, getting that experience which is vital.”

Cox began his second stint as the Braves’ manager during the 1990 season. He inherited the squad with a bleak record of 25-40. The Braves ultimately finished the 1990 season with the worst record in MLB. However, they improved slightly under Cox, laying the foundation for future success.

The Braves broke out under Cox the following season, finishing with the third-best record in MLB (94-68). This sparked an unprecedented run from 1991-2005, during which the Braves won 14 consecutive division titles and five National League pennants (1991, 1992, 1995, 1996 and 1999).

Read more at PressBox.

Like this: Like Loading...