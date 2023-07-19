Get dolled up and put on your pinkest partywear, because Barbieland is coming to Baltimore.

The new Warehouse Cinemas in Hampden’s Rotunda, as well as the cinema locations in Hagerstown and Frederick, will be throwing a Malibu Beach Party on Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. to celebrate the new “Barbie” movie.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic Barbie and Ken, the movie from director Greta Gerwig will release in most theaters Friday. But Warehouse Cinemas will have showings starting Thursday.

All Warehouse Cinemas locations will be decked out in pink décor, and there will be a special “Pink Party Drink” in both mocktail and cocktail versions, which comes its own flamingo floatie.

Guests who bring their own Barbie or dress one can get a free upgrade on pink popcorn sprinkled with edible glitter.

The party will also include a live DJ and a themed selfie walk for attendees to take photos in front of.

The Barbie party is the latest event Warehouse Cinemas has held to accompany a new release. In May, Warehouse Cinemas at the Rotunda held a special event for “The Little Mermaid.”

“We are committed to creating immersive experiences that go beyond just movie screenings,” said Warehouse Cinemas president and CEO Rich Daughtridge in a statement. “This Malibu Beach Party is set to transport our guests into the world of Barbie, providing them an unforgettable evening full of fun, nostalgia, and interactive entertainment.”

While the party will only take place during the premiere, the décor and drinks will continue through the following week.

Also, every Tuesday, all tickets at Warehouse Cinemas are only $7.

