Plein air artists will showcase their work in a group exhibition next month in Highlandtown.

The Highlandtown Gallery and Crystal Moll Gallery, which moved to Highlandtown from Federal Hill in February, are coming together to host the 10th Annual Summer Plein Air Show.

The French term “plein air” refers to art created “in the open air.” In Maryland, plein air artists gather for events like Paint It Ellicott City, Paint Annapolis and Plein Air Easton, where they paint outdoor landscapes in the environments themselves.

From waterfront views to neighborhood landscapes, the exhibition in Highlandtown will feature works by some of the region’s plein air artists.

There will be a preview night, coinciding with Highlandtown’s First Friday Art Walk, on Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

The following day, Aug. 5, from 3-5 p.m., there will be an opening reception for the exhibition. It will include a plein air demonstration by award winning painter Beth-Ann Wilson from 3:30-5 p.m., a paint-out, and a “wet paint sale” with artworks created at the event.

The exhibition will remain on view through Aug. 26.

