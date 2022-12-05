‘Tis the season for shopping holiday looks and gifts while enjoying in-store incentives, music and refreshments!

Join us for our Holiday Sip & Shop event on Wednesday, December 7 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Grab your friends and head to the Shops for a night of holiday shopping and:

Swag bag to the first 100 guests to spend $50+ between 5-8pm (retail & service only)

Holiday hits from DJ Neil Nines

A Complimentary Personalized Ornament; while supplies last

The Shops at Kenilworth x HeidnSeek Entertainment, co-hosted by Heidi Klotzman

Walk With It, No Need to Ship It!

