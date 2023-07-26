On Aug. 19, Baltimore writer and filmmaker Felicia Pride will host HONEY CHILE Fest, a celebration of the creative works and diverse stories of “Honeys,” Black women 40 and over, at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch.

Pride is a TV/film writer, director, and award-winning filmmaker from Baltimore, with credits including “Really Love,” “tender,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” to her name. The inaugural one-day festival is a cultural celebration that shines a spotlight on Baltimore and its homegrown artists, in particular, Black women 40 and over “out here defying odds, grabbing happiness, and living unapologetically,” according to the press release.

HONEY CHILE Fest will feature the first live audience edition of the the NAACP-nominated podcast “Chile, Please” with DJ, podcaster, and author Ty Alexander; films made by Black women Baltimoreans; post-screening film panels; and “candid sista-girl creative conversations” at the library, with an after party at LeMondo.

HONEY CHILE is Pride’s production company, and it advocates for the cultural, social, and economic influence of Black women over 40. As such, the festival will screen her award-winning film “Look Back At It,” starring Angel Laketa Moore and Natalie Carter. The film was made in Baltimore with a predominantly Black female and Baltimorean cast and crew.

Moore counts “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Shameless” among her credits, and stars in the short film “Look Back At It,” about a single mother in her forties who “gets her groove back” with help from her teenaged daughter. “Pride conceived the film as a love letter to the city that raised her and the women who dream, suffer and love hard,” reads the press release.

Pride and her “Chile, Please” co-host Ivy Grant will record a live episode of their podcast featuring special guest, multi-hyphenate, and Baltimorean Ty Alexander. The conversation will be about starting over, pivoting, and following your dreams. Alexander will then follow the community conversations at HONEY CHILE Fest by DJing the after party at LeMondo.

“Defining Baltimore,” a block of films specially curated by Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival founded Nia Hampton, will include Darren Mallet and Shannon Shird’s “Bodymore,” Uni Q Mical’s “769 W. Saratoga,” and an encore presentation of Felicia Pride’s “Look Back At It.” Screenings will be followed by a conversation with the filmmakers.

HONEY CHILE Fest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Enoch Pratt Central Library, with an after party at LeMondo. Ticket prices range from $7 to $50.

Enoch Pratt Central Library is located at 400 Cathedral Street in Baltimore.

To learn more about the festival, and to get tickets, click this link.

