The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament is in full swing in Baltimore – its home for the second straight year — bringing a jolt of energy to restaurants, hotels and other businesses downtown.

Opening round games began Tuesday inside the still-being-refurbished Baltimore Arena – now known as the CFG Bank arena. Championship games on both the men’s and women’s side are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Gov. Wes Moore have taken delight in the tournament – which is bringing teams from historically Black colleges and universities into Baltimore during one of the slower tourist times of the year.

“The impact, the benefit, and the historical importance of hosting CIAA right here, in Charm City, for the second year in a row, is exciting to experience and is a big win for Baltimore,” the mayor tweeted on Thursday.

A photo gallery of early games and a Wednesday high school education day at the Baltimore Convention Center is below:

#1 Nya Morris from Claflin shoots during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#1 Alondra Jordan from Shaw and #12 Dior Shelton and #33 Destiny Coleman from Claflin during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#1 Nya Morris from Claflin and #11 Brittiney Seymour from Shaw during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott courtside during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Claflin men’s team cheers on the women’s team during the Claflin vs Shaw opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#4 Inari Jones from Shaw shoots during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#3 Tanayja London from Shaw and #1 Nya Morris from Claflin during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#5 Rita James from Shaw splits two Claflin players as #33 Destiny Coleman from Claflin approaches to defend during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Johnson C. Smith vs Virginia Union women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#30 La’Zarea Browns from Johnson C. Smith drives to the basket as #32 Naeva Rene from Virginia Union defends during the Johnson C. Smith vs Virginia Union women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

The Virginia Union bench reacts to #32 Naeva Rene from Virginia Union drawing a foul from a Johnson C. Smith defender during the Johnson C. Smith vs Virginia Union women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Johnson C. Smith fans during the Johnson C. Smith vs Virginia Union women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#20 NyAsia Blango from Elizabth City State goes for a lay up between #21 Bre’cha Byrd and #24 Taniyah Green from St. Augustine’s during the Elizabeth City State vs St. Augustine’s women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

St. Augustine’s fans during the Elizabeth City State vs St. Augustine’s women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

St. Augustine’s bench cheers during the Elizabeth City State vs St. Augustine’s women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

St. Augustine’s fans during the Elizabeth City State vs St. Augustine’s women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#4 Janaie Coates-Sinues and #0 Freddie Young, Jr. from Lincoln and #1 Todd Johnson from Johnson C. Smith chase a loose ball during the Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#0 Freddie Young, Jr. from Lincoln drives towards the basket as #32 Augustine Ominu moves to defend during the Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#3 Reggie Hudson during the Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Johnson C. Smith and Lincoln cheerleaders during the Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Winston-Salem State cheerleaders during the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#10 George Jones from Saint Augustine’s drives past #0 Samage Teel from Winston-Salem State during the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#2 Joshua Johnson from Winston-Salem State shoots during the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#5 Isaac Parson from Winston-Salem State during the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Winston-Salem State fans celebrate victory at the end of the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

The Fearless table. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

(L to R) Dwight Jordan, Antonio, Miss Virginia State University Joy Watson. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

(L to R) unidentified, (Ret.)1st Sergeant Marcus Halloway, Major Charles Hall, Tiffany Reid, (Ret.)Colonel Samuel Licorish. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

4th Brigade Army ROTC booth. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Jordan Robicheau (center) completes a lead intake form at the 4th Brigade Army ROTC booth. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Dance competition at the DTLR stage. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Dance competition at the DTLR stage. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

(L to R) Haydee Patterson, Student Government Association(SGA) VP of Student Success & Engagement at Virginia State University, Ronnie Johnson SGA VP of Administration and Finance at Virginia State University, and Mekai Mckinney, 32nd Mr Virginia State University. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 CIAA High School Education Day at Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 CIAA High School Education Day at Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 CIAA High School Education Day at Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

The arena is undergoing a $200 million renovation, and crews worked to make sure it was available for the tournament — a condition of allowing the project to proceed. The first event that will unveil all improvements is a Bruce Springsteen concert scheduled for April 7.

Eight teams started in the brackets for opening games, including include Bowie State University in Maryland. Several other teams are from Virginia.

In between games, players, staff, families and friends have been drinking in Baltimore – including participating in a Black Owned Restaurant Tour, which has featured 9 Baltimore restaurants.

“Everybody is benefiting from the excitement from CIAA, and in particular, since it is a historically Black college university basketball tournament, Black-owned restaurants are benefiting as well and are getting an additional focus,” Azikiwe Deveaux, the creator of the event and the owner of Events 4 Good People, told WMAR-TV.

Nine restaurants are participating, organized in part by the CIAA host committee.

A career expo at the Baltimore Convention Center was held on Thursday. According to Visit Baltimore, employers offered students information about internships and entry-level jobs, and collected résumés for future openings.

The Baltimore Convention Center also hosted the 2023 CIAA High School Education Day, where high school students were able to meet with representatives from various businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies.

