3510 Englemeade Road, Stevenson.

Hot House: Cotswolds-Style House in the Heart of the Greenspring Valley. 5 Bedrooms/5 Bathrooms. 6,539 Square Feet. Asking price: $1,799,770.

What: This is another Palmer & Lamdin house designed by architect, Charles Nes in 1952 in the style of an old stone house in the heart of the Cotswolds. Nestled off Stevenson Road in the Greenspring Valley, this house is surrounded by 2.85 acres with beautiful lawns and old-growth trees.

While the house initially appears as an imposing stone edifice, the interior is actually warm, cozy, and inviting. The living and family rooms are perfect for settling into on a Sunday afternoon with a cozy fireplace. The upgraded kitchen features a fabulous faux alligator-skin wallpapered wet bar for your entertaining needs.

The dining room with its bow window offers an additional space for a petit sofa for a little small talk before dinner. The walls feature hand-painted Colefax & Fowler wallcoverings. The elegant staircase to the second floor has echoes of mid-century architecture, something for which Charles Nes had won architectural awards.

The house is surrounded by bluestone patios, as well as a stone porch, perfect for a sunny summer afternoon. Additionally, the property has a rectangular salt-water swimming pool, just the thing for hot Baltimore summers.

Two of Baltimore’s top designers/decorators were engaged to update and upgrade this house. Steven Sutor from Chambers is responsible for the elegant interiors and Sharon DePasquale of Stone Hill Landscape designed the exterior spaces.

Where: Englemeade Road is located just off Stevenson Road in the heart of Greenspring Valley. It is close to Stevenson Village, but also to Greenspring Station and Quarry Lake. Park School and the St. Paul’s Schools are a quick drive away.

Final Appraisal: The Baltimore area has so many amazing houses tucked up a long driveway, or behind a tall hedge, and you never know they are there until you see them on the real estate listings. This is one of those houses. It would be perfect for a family who values their privacy, but also likes to entertain friends and family. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

