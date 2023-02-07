423 E. Hamburg Street, Baltimore.

Hot House: House with sweeping views of the Inner Harbor on Federal Hill. 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms. 2,259 square feet. Asking price: $795,000.

What: If you’ve ever been to the top of Federal Hill, you know that it has the best views of the Inner Harbor and great sightlines out towards the Key Bridge. These views are a jewel in Baltimore’s crown.

This house is at the corner of Hamburg Street and the part of Federal Hill Park which runs along Covington Street. It was built around 1800, and was combined with the adjacent house to make a space more in keeping with today’s life-style. A recent addition includes a kitchen/great room and has multiple windows which overlook Federal Hill and the Harbor.

You arrive at this house along a brick pathway and ascend to the front porch, suitable for sitting and having a cocktail, while watching the world go by. As you enter, a bright open room, with leaded glass windows and a fireplace, greets you. There is an adjacent sitting room which also has a fireplace.

A recent addition with a kitchen/great room, has numerous windows overlooking the city and the water, and floors with radiant heat. The addition also has a sitting/dining area which opens to a private rear garden, with a brick patio and water feature, plus a gorgeous crepe myrtle tree and views of the water and the American Visionary Arts Museum.

The bedrooms and bathrooms in this have all been updated and as with nearly every space in this house, they feature views of the city, the harbor and Federal Hill Park.

Where: While a small section of Federal Hill Park is just to the east of the house, it’s a steep hill, so does not get much foot traffic. Hamburg Street is one short block from the main part of Federal Hill Park and offers significantly more privacy. The restaurants, bars and shops in Federal Hill are just a short walk, and the big grocery stores off of Fort Avenue are a quick trip.

Final Appraisal: If you want the absolute best views in the city, but don’t want to live in a high-rise apartment, this is the house for you. It’s perfect for watching the fireworks, excellent for spotting arriving tall ships, and ideal for sitting on the porch or in the garden catching the summer breezes with an icy gin and tonic in your hand. It’s a tiny oasis in the heart of the city, and the perfect opportunity to own a special place in Baltimore. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

