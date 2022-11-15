219 Wendover Road, Guilford.

Hot House: Stone Palmer & Lamdin house in Guilford, former home of T. Rowe Price. 6 beds/6 baths. 4,097 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million.

What: If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you understand that I will always write about a stone house, especially when it’s been designed by the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, the early 20th century architects who are responsible for numerous houses in Roland Park, Guilford and Homeland.

This house, owned for many years by T. Rowe Price, sits on the corner of Wendover Road and Juniper Road, both of which have numerous Palmer & Lamdin-designed houses on them. In fact, there are at least nine documented P&L houses along Wendover Road.

The exterior of this house belies how large it is inside. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms over more than 4,000 square feet, it’s actually a very spacious house.

Inside and out, the house is filled with the details that make P&L houses so special. There are alcoves, arched doorways, stone and brick construction, a motor court, and much more. As you enter the house through the double glass doors, you immediately see a long hallway and a sweeping staircase. The living and dining rooms both feature fireplaces and beautiful 12-over-12 sash windows.

The huge kitchen, with a marble island and granite counters opens to a stone-walled breakfast room, and features an arched window and doors leading to the motor court. A large study/family room takes advantage of its location as a wing off the rear of the house to overlook the beautiful gardens.

The second floor holds all of the bedrooms, some of which have fireplaces. There is ample storage under the windows, in nooks and in the eaves. All in all, the house presents a very cozy atmosphere.

The grounds of the property are beautifully landscaped, with numerous old-growth trees. Along the Jupiter Road side of the property, there is a long, low stone wall, which was a bone of contention between the property owner and the neighbors when the house was built in 1937.

Where: Wendover Road is in the heart of Guilford on a street with a number of interesting houses, many designed by Palmer & Lamdin. The house is close to the Waverly Farmers’ Market, the shops and restaurants on St. Paul Street in Charles Village, and it’s less that 15 minutes to downtown Baltimore, straight down St. Paul Street.

Final Appraisal: While the house looks somewhat small on the outside, that impression changes when you go inside. While many of the houses in Guilford are grand mansions and can feel cold, this house immediately feels cozy and welcoming. The listing for the house is here.

All images from the listing.

