Hot House: Elegant stucco in the heart of Guilford. 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms. 4,871 square feet. Asking price: $899,900.

What: If you’ve been keeping an eye on the real estate market, it’s a strange time. Interest rates have risen to the highest they’ve been since the early 2000s, and people who have mortgages with low interest rates are just not putting their houses on the market. So, it’s slim pickings in the housing market these days!

However, there are still a few gems to be found, such as this classic French-inspired, 1924 house in Guilford. As you enter the house, under an elegant Juliet balcony, you immediately see the arched vestibule and the staircase to your left, as well as two sets of beautiful columns. On the right is a beautiful living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases and detailed millwork. The formal dining room opens onto the large patio and the large kitchen which features a Viking stove, two sinks and plenty of cabinet space. There is also an office/sun porch on the first floor.

The primary bedroom on the second floor has an adjacent bathroom, a walk-in closet and sitting room/office. There is a small sitting room over the front entrance, as well. There are two additional bedrooms and one full bath. The third floor holds two more bedrooms and a newly renovated full bathroom.

The lower level is completely finished, with spaces including what is now used as a gym, a family room, a built-in bar, a laundry room and a powder room. The property also features a small two-car garage with an upper-level storage area.

Where: This house sits on almost a half-acre on the east side of Guilford on a one-way street. It’s just a few minute walk to Sherwood Gardens, and an easy drive to downtown Baltimore. It’s convenient to the shops and restaurants along St. Paul Street, including a Starbucks! It is also a short drive to the schools and shops on Roland Avenue. But it is also a quiet oasis in the city.

Final Appraisal: This is a gorgeous house with numerous beautiful details, including the Juliet balcony on the façade and the interesting millwork throughout. It respects the historic aspect of the 1924 building date but has been modernized to today’s exacting standards. The listing for the house is here.

