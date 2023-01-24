10600 Park Heights Avenue, Owings Mills.
Hot House: Historic 1902 estate overlooking the Greenspring Valley. 6 bedrooms/5
bathrooms. 7,439 square feet. Asking price: $3.85 million.
What: As you drive along the roads in the Greenspring and Worthington Valleys and
see long driveways, there’s no clue as to what lies at the end. Trust me on this, there
are some spectacular historic properties nestled into these beautiful properties.
Today’s house, known as Williams House, is one of these estates.
Located near the corner of Park Heights Avenue and Greenspring Valley Road on 15
acres, Williams House combines the best of the old architecture and details and the
new conveniences and amenities. As you enter from Park Heights Avenue, the drive
winds up to the house which faces south overlooking the Greenspring Valley. Two
columned side porches, perfect for a sunny summer day, greet visitors. A breezeway
connects the main house with a two-car garage/carriage house.
The light-filled entrance hall is detailed with intricate millwork and wood trim, as
well as a diamond-patterned hardwood floor, a working fireplace and a cozy
conversation nook. To the left is a dining room, with another working fireplace and
French doors leading to a bright sunporch.
Adjacent to the dining room is an updated kitchen with center island, breakfast room and butler’s pantry. An intimate family room with a working fireplace and access to the wide side porch completes the first floor.
The primary bedroom suite on the second floor contains the bedroom, a sitting room,
full bathroom, laundry room, walk-in closet, and fireplace. There are two additional
bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as additional closet and storage space. These two
bedrooms have access to the second-floor porch.
The additional bedrooms/home offices, two bathrooms and a large laundry room are
on the third floor. There are numerous halls and storage areas. There are also several
working fireplaces.
The 15-acre property includes both open and wooded spaces. There is a tenant house
with its own entrance from Park Heights Avenue. Additionally, there is a pool and
pool house on the property.
Where: Williams House is a short drive along Park Heights Avenue from I-695. It’s
convenient Reisterstown Road with all of it stores, restaurants and services. Williams
House is nearly adjacent to the Jemicy School, and a short drive to numerous other
schools.
Final Appraisal: Williams House is a rare treasure, combining the best of its long
history with the modern amenities that make life so much easier. It’s warm and
welcoming, perfect for someone who likes to entertain, someone with children or grandchildren with lots of friends, or someone who wants to live the gracious lifestyle
in the country. Rumor has it that the house was built as a wedding present, but I can’t
verify that detail. The listing for the house is here.
All photographs from the listing.