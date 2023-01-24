10600 Park Heights Avenue, Owings Mills.

Hot House: Historic 1902 estate overlooking the Greenspring Valley. 6 bedrooms/5

bathrooms. 7,439 square feet. Asking price: $3.85 million.

What: As you drive along the roads in the Greenspring and Worthington Valleys and

see long driveways, there’s no clue as to what lies at the end. Trust me on this, there

are some spectacular historic properties nestled into these beautiful properties.

Today’s house, known as Williams House, is one of these estates.

Located near the corner of Park Heights Avenue and Greenspring Valley Road on 15

acres, Williams House combines the best of the old architecture and details and the

new conveniences and amenities. As you enter from Park Heights Avenue, the drive

winds up to the house which faces south overlooking the Greenspring Valley. Two

columned side porches, perfect for a sunny summer day, greet visitors. A breezeway

connects the main house with a two-car garage/carriage house.

The light-filled entrance hall is detailed with intricate millwork and wood trim, as

well as a diamond-patterned hardwood floor, a working fireplace and a cozy

conversation nook. To the left is a dining room, with another working fireplace and

French doors leading to a bright sunporch.

Adjacent to the dining room is an updated kitchen with center island, breakfast room and butler’s pantry. An intimate family room with a working fireplace and access to the wide side porch completes the first floor.

The primary bedroom suite on the second floor contains the bedroom, a sitting room,

full bathroom, laundry room, walk-in closet, and fireplace. There are two additional

bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as additional closet and storage space. These two

bedrooms have access to the second-floor porch.

The additional bedrooms/home offices, two bathrooms and a large laundry room are

on the third floor. There are numerous halls and storage areas. There are also several

working fireplaces.

The 15-acre property includes both open and wooded spaces. There is a tenant house

with its own entrance from Park Heights Avenue. Additionally, there is a pool and

pool house on the property.

Where: Williams House is a short drive along Park Heights Avenue from I-695. It’s

convenient Reisterstown Road with all of it stores, restaurants and services. Williams

House is nearly adjacent to the Jemicy School, and a short drive to numerous other

schools.

Final Appraisal: Williams House is a rare treasure, combining the best of its long

history with the modern amenities that make life so much easier. It’s warm and

welcoming, perfect for someone who likes to entertain, someone with children or grandchildren with lots of friends, or someone who wants to live the gracious lifestyle

in the country. Rumor has it that the house was built as a wedding present, but I can’t

verify that detail. The listing for the house is here.

