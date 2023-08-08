10899 York Road, Cockeysville.

Hot House: Historic stone house, circa 1798. Original Cockey family dwelling. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3,693 square feet. Asking price: $710,000.

What: You know I love an old stone house, and there aren’t loads of still-standing stone houses in our area that are older than this one, the original home of the Cockey family who gave their name to the area.

Although this house sits along York Road, it’s set back far enough down a long driveway behind a cluster of old evergreens, so the busy road is not a factor. As you come down the gated drive, you see a lovely circular driveway and the house set before you.

The house is a true colonial in both style and era, marred only by a recent addition. You enter the house via flagstone steps and then you see the center hall with a tiger maple staircase. All of the main rooms, and some of the bedrooms, retain their original fireplaces, which would have been necessary when the house was built. Much of what looks like the original random-width wood floors remain in the house.

The kitchen features a tile floor, dual ovens, and a center island. It leads to a laundry/mud room on one side and a huge sunroom overlooking the pool on the other. The pool is nestled along the side of the house and a stone wall. There have been some recent additions to the house, which took it from a straight Colonial floorplan to more of an L-shaped plan, which includes an office and sunroom.

On the second floor, you will find three bedrooms, one with an en suite bath with a jacuzzi and a shower. There is a large center hallway which connects the rooms, and a stairway that leads to the third floor which has two additional bedrooms and a spacious attic for all of your storage needs.

The property measures a bit over an acre and includes a two-level stone garage. The property is mostly flat, which would be perfect for extensive flower and vegetable gardens.

Where: This house is in the middle of the older part of Cockeysville, but as mentioned, it’s shielded from the busy street. Its location also means that it’s convenient to all that Hunt Valley and Towson have to offer, including shops, restaurants and services.

Final Appraisal: This house, and its history, are unlike any other. Although the house needs to be updated, the price point is such that, for the right budget, it would be affordable. The house comes with a 12-month try and buy guarantee. The listing for the house is here.

