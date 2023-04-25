4014 Greenway, Baltimore.

Hot House: Stunning stucco Palmer & Lamdin with putting green in the heart of Guilford. 8 bedrooms/7 bathrooms. 6,488 square feet. Asking price: $2.2 million.

What: As you know, if there’s a Palmer & Lamdin property on the market, I am probably going to write about it, so here’s the most recent P&L house – a gorgeous stucco home, on a corner lot in the heart of Guilford, complete with a putting green. This is the first time this house has been on the market in nearly 30 years.

This house, which sits on just over a half-acre corner lot, is a very short stroll to the famed Sherwood Gardens. It is on the corner of Greenway and Highfield Road, with the entrance to the house on Greenway and to the garage on Highfield.

One of the main attributes of this house is that nearly all of the windows on the ground floor are floor-to-ceiling arched French doors, which elevates the elegance both inside and out. As you enter the house, you will notice a small, rounded brick terrace with a portico, and an oversized set of double French doors above it.

As typical of homes of this era, you enter through a large center hallway, with the living room and dining room, both with fireplaces, on either side. The sweeping staircase is above and behind you, and the French doors on the landing provide a lot of morning light. The kitchen with its terra-cotta floor has been modernized and includes a breakfast room.

The second floor contains the primary suite, which includes a porch off the side, an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are four additional bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The third floor has a large area which could be used as a playroom, a work-out room or an entertainment space, as well as three additional bedrooms and another bathroom.

The grounds of this property feature a brick patio, outdoor kitchen, old-growth plantings, including specimen trees, mature gardens and a large lawn. One unique feature is the on-site putting green where you can practice for hours on end. The two-story, jerkin-head garage is entered via Highfield Road with access to the upper level via the back yard.

Where: This house is in the heart of Guilford, just a minute’s walk from Sherwood Gardens, and an easy drive to downtown Baltimore. It’s convenient to the shops and restaurants along St. Paul’s Street, including a Starbucks! It is also a short drive to the schools and shops on Roland Avenue. But it is also a quiet oasis in the city.

Final Appraisal: If you’re a fan of Palmer & Lamdin or the gracious style of living from the 1920’s, this is the perfect house. The unusually large number of arched French doors makes this one of unique good looks. It is a perfect house for entertaining family and friends! The listing for the house is here.

