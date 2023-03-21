2106 Melancthon Road, Lutherville.

Hot House: Historic Victorian with chicken coop, garage and gazebo. 4 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,500 square feet. Asking price: $550,000.

What: Most people don’t think of historic properties when they’re considering Lutherville. But Lutherville’s historic district, with numerous houses listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is filled with loads of Victorian, Queen Anne and other ornate-style houses. This house, the Landon House Annex, is offered for sale by the National Trust which is looking for an owner who will continue to preserve this historic home, which sits on a double lot, totaling nearly one acre.

Landon House, directly across the street, was originally built as a summer hotel for families fleeing the city’s summer heat. The Annex was built for overflow guests once Landon House became a private home. Both were designed by Calvert Vaux, who also designed the historic buildings at Sheppard-Pratt Hospital, in 1880.

As you approach the house via a long sidewalk, you will see the clapboard siding, two beautiful, ornate porches, and a bay window. The entry hall features a period fireplace, with the living room and dining room on either side. The living room features a bay window, and access to a study/library/den. The kitchen needs some updating, but it is spacious, and has a pantry and powder room adjacent to it.

The second floor features four bedrooms and one full bathroom. There is also a large balcony off one of the bedrooms. The rooms on the third floor could be used for storage, a home office, or a fifth bedroom.

The property, which is almost one acre, features a two-car garage, a chicken coop and a small gazebo. It is a mostly level property, with old plantings and trees, as well as plenty of room for a garden.

Where: The house is on Melancthon Road in the historic section of Lutherville, just west of York Road. It is close to the Beltway and to all that York Road has to offer in the way of restaurants, bars, grocery stores and numerous services.

Final Appraisal: If you’re looking for a historic property to love and care for, the Landon Annex is the place for you. But be aware that “this home will transfer with a preservation easement which will be held by the National Trust. The easement protects the exterior and grounds of the property, so any changes to these areas must be made with the prior approval of the National Trust.” The listing for the house is here.

