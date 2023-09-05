3831 Lineboro Road, Manchester.

Hot House: Ten-acre farm with historic farmhouse and huge event space and outbuildings; 5 bedrooms/5 baths; 3,704 square feet. Asking price: $1,230,000.

What: I’ve been thinking about Jimmy Buffett a lot this weekend, and his “changes in attitudes and changes in latitudes,” which this farm encompasses perfectly. If you’re tired of city living and the daily rat-race, this property offers a whole new life and lifestyle. The ten-acre property consists of a main house, a summer cottage, a large party barn, a pond, a covered bridge, old-growth trees, landscaping and much more.

Although the main house is currently being used as a space for the bridal party to ready themselves for the wedding (including a poker table!), it could easily be converted back to a family home. The main house includes a full kitchen, living area and one full- and one half-bath. The summer house has a full kitchen, full bath, a living area and upper level bedrooms, which could become a dressing area for bridal parties.

The unique aspect of this property is that it is already set up as an event space. The bank barn can host more than 100 guests, and its silo has been turned into a bar. The in-house inventory of tables, chairs, wedding décor and more is included in the sale. It’s basically a turn-key operation, and all you need to add is your personal touch.

Dotted across the property are a six-car garage, a log smokehouse and a log bake oven, a covered bridge, wooded sites for weddings, and plenty of space for event parking, portable bathrooms, and catering trucks.

Where: This partially-fenced property, currently called Wisteria Cottage and Barn, is located near the Carroll County town of Manchester and the village of Lineboro, just south of the Maryland/Pennsylvania line. Manchester is home to several parks, the annual volunteer firehouse’s carnival week and the crowning of Miss Fire Queen, and numerous restaurants and shops.

Final Appraisal: This unusual listing has been on and off the market several times in the last year or so, most recently being sold in July and put back on the market a few weeks later at a 23% mark-up. You could fulfill all of your fantasies of running an event space with this property and have a complete change in both attitude and latitude! The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

