Blackbird Labs, a Baltimore-based biotech accelerator aiming to assist the next generation of life sciences leaders in improving their research outcomes, announced its inaugural fellows back in November.

Brittni Moore, a Black woman and self-described foodie who is interested in translating science to medicine, was among the near-graduation Ph.D. students at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine selected for the fellowship.

A resident of Mount Vernon and a fifth-year doctoral candidate, Moore’s research at Johns Hopkins’ Pluznick Lab focuses on G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). She aims to understand how the gut microbiome affects the kidney at the genetic level to uncover its impact on renal function.

Moore spends most days on Hopkins’ East Baltimore School of Medicine campus near Johns Hopkins Hospital. When she’s not working on her forthcoming manuscript — a step in the closure of the research project — the senior graduate student focuses on conducting experiments at Pluznik, data analysis and supporting newer trainees in the lab.

Before mentorship and Moore’s fellowship with Blackbird, her journey traces back to her experience working at a retail store specializing in pharmacy, health, wellness and even photo products. You already know it as Walgreens.

