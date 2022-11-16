CHRISTIAN DONOVAN | Friends School of Baltimore

Newly appointed Friends Head of School Christian Donovan previously served as the assistant head of school & director of strategic research at Head-Royce School in Oakland, CA, following seven years as the school’s director of enrollment management. Donovan played a critical role in leading Head Royce’s COVID-19 response team and is nationally acclaimed for his enrollment management work. Prior to joining Head-Royce, he served as director of admissions and enrollment management at his alma mater, George School, a Quaker school in Newton, PA, and in college counseling and admissions roles at the Athenian School in California.

WHAT DREW YOU TO EDUCATION?

I was fortunate enough to have inspiring and life-changing teachers during my own educational journey, so what drew me to education was the desire to pay it forward. I wanted to offer the same transformative experience to the next generation of students.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT YOUR CURRENT SCHOOL?

There are so many things, but the one that stands out the most is that at Friends School of Baltimore we are equipping students with the knowledge, skills, connections, and confidence to be courageous change makers. To us this means that we dig deeply into the issues and challenges that face our world today and build relationships with each other that last a lifetime.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE IN YOUR ROLE?

I have several, but first is to continue offering our students an excellent academic experience, building our program to meet the needs of today’s students and families. The pandemic has certainly shown that schools can pivot, and we now have opportunities to continue reimagining what the best education should look like. I also hope that together as a community we continue to create a space where students feel a deep sense of belonging and where they gain the foundations to be their best selves both here at Friends School and beyond

