JENNIFER NICHOLAS | Maryvale Preparatory School

Jennifer Nicholas received an undergraduate degree in secondary education from Villanova University and a master’s degree in Leadership in Teaching from the University of Notre Dame of Maryland. She is in her tenth year at Maryvale. Formerly director of the school’s St. Julie Billiart Program, which serves students with a diagnosed language-based learning difference, she is currently head and academic dean of the middle school at Maryvale.

WHAT DREW YOU TO EDUCATION?

I’ve always had a love for education. Working with young people, seeing the growth and changes they undergo, and watching them discover their unlimited potential has always inspired me.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT YOUR CURRENT SCHOOL?

I love that Maryvale provides a personalized and supportive environment where each student can succeed. We allow our students to take ownership of their educational journey. We teach our girls to self-advocate. We help students identify their strengths, both in the classroom and outside, to help them excel in all facets of life.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE IN YOUR ROLE?

I want my students to leave Maryvale with the belief that anything is possible for them. I want to instill confidence in each student. I want them to feel heard and valued while at Maryvale. I want all students, despite the struggles they may face, to know that they are capable of achieving amazing things here and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...