Brita Stewart | Middle School Dean of Students

Glenelg Country School

Brita Stewart, dean of students, is exceptional for not only how she approaches her duties, but that she does so with humility and without seeking recognition.

WHAT DISTINGUISHES YOUR SCHOOL FROM OTHER INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS?

As the only Pre-K through grade 12, nonsectarian, independent school in Howard County, Glenelg Country School offers a genuine alternative for families in our area who are looking for a more individualized student experience and a dynamic school community that can involve the entire family for the long term. This distinction gives the school’s beautiful campus the feel of a small town, where we have known many families for decades but are excited to welcome newcomers as well. The region’s cultural and socioeconomic diversity, combined with our location between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., has benefited our student body immensely. We are a country school with a global perspective.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU OFFER A STUDENT CONSIDERING A CAREER IN EDUCATION?

I would first ask what is drawing them to the profession. If they want to have summers off, this is not their career! Then, I would advise them to always put the students first and approach every day as a chance to learn something new and improve. You are never finished learning as a teacher. Also, you can’t take yourself too seriously. It’s important to have fun!

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE IN YOUR ROLE?

My primary hope is to make students in middle school feel they are known and cared for daily. Beyond that, I hope to help Glenelg Country School maintain a focus on academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and personal integrity by upholding the school’s traditions and constantly evolving to meet the demands of a changing world. I feel fortunate to be doing the work that I do.

