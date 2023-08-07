Let us enlighten you about the significance of this special day.

Monday, August 7, is National Lighthouse Day, and to commemorate our friends at Airbnb have shared a list of most “wishlisted” lighthouses around the world.

One is right here in Maryland: Calvert County’s Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper’s House.

It’s one of the oldest active lighthouses on Chesapeake Bay, and Cove Point offers guests a glimpse into Maryland’s maritime past. Dating to1828, it’s the fifth-oldest lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973.

The Airbnb listing describes seven acres of land with the lighthouse, the keeper’s house (where guests would stay) and other buildings that exist on the property. There is a 1901 fog bell building that’s now used as a mini-theater for public orientations. There’s also a small cottage built in 1950 and a brick building housing the Coast Guard’s radio transmitter and emergency generator, also built in 1950.

The Cove Point Lighthouse’s website explains that there is no longer a need for a keeper, as in 1986 the lighthouse became fully automated. “The new equipment included an automated lamp-changer in the lantern to change burned out lamps and a computer to monitor operations. The beacon is now controlled from Baltimore,” according to the site.

Ownership of the Cove Point Light Station was transferred from the U.S. Coast Guard to the Calvert County Government in September 2000. It’s under the care of the Calvert Marine Museum, which began offering tours of the light station in 2002.

Marci Kreamer, Events and Facilities Coordinator for the Calvert Marine Museum, told Baltimore Fishbowl that proceeds from Airbnb rentals help support the museum.

“It’s still a working lighthouse managed by the Coast Guard, so guests have access to the first floor. The inside is not accessible, but people can ring the Fog Bell on the wooden structure for a fun nautical activity,” Kreamer said in an email.

There is a private beach for Airbnb visitors, though swimming is not allowed. “Given that there are dangerously strong currents and swimming is prohibited, guests can enjoy the view safely from the shoreline,” Kreamer said.

One of the most popular activities on that shoreline is collecting shark teeth. Dr. Stephen J. Godfrey, the museum’s paleontology coordinator, said the activity is exciting even thought the teeth aren’t attached any longer.

“When it comes to sharks, we’re generally in awe of powerful predator – the fear-factor is key – most people enjoy an adrenalin rush even if it is ever so slight!” Godfrey said. “Fossil shark teeth occur along Calvert Cliffs because the sediment that comprise the cliffs were laid down in a marine environment that teamed with all kinds of sharks 20 – 8 million years ago. As those cliffs erode naturally, the shark teeth that are preserved therein tumble down onto the beaches.”

Matthew Neff, curator of estuarine biology at the Calvert Marine Museum, assured Fishbowl that the property surrounding the lighthouse boasts lots of wildlife from this century, as well.

“You can see jellies of different species and right now it’s sea nettles. Tons of fish like sheepshead minnows, needlefish, killifish, mummichogs, and shiners,” wrote Neff. “You can also see reptiles like snapping turtles and diamondback terrapins and birds like great blue herons, kingfishers, egrets, little green herons, osprey, and bald eagles. This is just to name a few!”

“Viewing wildlife is always unpredictable depending on temperatures and weather conditions,” Neff said.

The Visitor Center is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Most Airbnb guests’ check in time is Wednesdays and Sundays at 5:00 pm, and check out time is at 10:00 am, so there is usually no impact on the Airbnb guests from the Visitor Center guests. People who visit only the Visitor Center are not permitted on the beach.

For information on the Airbnb listing and photos of the property, please click this link.

For information on the Cove Point Lighthouse, please click this link.

