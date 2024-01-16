Sometimes life doesn’t go as planned, and that’s where CCBC can help. If you’re an adult who has not graduated from high school, CCBC offers two different ways to earn your Maryland State High School Diploma.

The first option allows students to take preparation classes in areas such as math, social studies, science, and reading and language arts for the GED exam, which is offered at CCBC Testing Centers. Alternatively, students may participate in the National External Diploma Program (NEDP) to complete an assessment of prior learning towards earning a high school diploma. NEDP is not test-based, rather it is a self-paced, online program in which students complete modules to demonstrate their competency in both academic and functional life skills.

“Every student has their own path,” said Kimberly Sansone, director, Literacy Programs and Workforce Solutions at CCBC. “The reasons people come back to get their high school diploma run the spectrum.”

Some people have children or grandchildren now, and they can’t help them with their homework. Some can’t advance in their current job or want to change careers. Some of the older students who are retired come out of a sense of pride or to prove something to themselves. Everyone is accepted at their own education level, and it is not possible to fail the entry assessment.

According to Sansone, CCBC helps 800-1,000 students per year earn their high school diploma. There are multiple entry points in fall, spring and summer, and the average age of students in the programs is mid-30s.

“It’s never too late,” said Sansone.

After they earn their high school diploma, students have many opportunities to continue at CCBC in workforce training or a credit program. The High School Diploma Program also offers students support to help them with next steps.

“We know that our students have a lot going on in their lives, and they may need assistance with housing, childcare, food insecurities, and transportation,” said Sansone. “We can connect them with community resources that can help them stay the course and meet their goals.”

Iyona Anderson

In just six short months, Iyona Anderson earned her GED and her Pharmacy Technician certificate from CCBC to fast track a new career. CCBC helped her overcome hard times, fill in the gaps in her education and quickly acquire the job training she needed to get back on her feet.

“After receiving my GED at the age of 25, I now realize that anything is possible,” said Anderson. “One of the greatest advantages of attending CCBC is that the academic advisors have helped me tremendously. They helped me get enrolled and pick the right classes for my degree without overwhelming myself.”

Anderson is currently working toward her associate degree in Science. After graduating from CCBC, she would like to attend the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and eventually open up her own pharmacy to serve her community.

“Although this is a big goal, I have confidence that obtaining my associate degree in Science at CCBC will be the best first step to take in achieving my ultimate goal.”

To learn more, visit ccbcmd.edu/GED.

