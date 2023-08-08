Movie popcorn, Twizzlers and cocktails while you laugh – what could be better?! Comedy Beasts, a new monthly headliner show at the Presidential Lounge at Harbor East Cinemas, will be spotlighting the best headliners with comedy roots in Baltimore and the mid-Atlantic.

Next Thursday, August 17 at 7pm is the kick-off show featuring headliner BLAIRE POSTMAN, an unexpected, high-energy stand-up with no chill. She’s been featured by Slate Magazine, on nationally renowned podcasts including “The Jackie & Laurie Show,” & “Just Between Us,” and on NBC streaming channels across the U.S. with her show-stopping stand-up bit “The History of Super Bowl Halftime Shows”. Blaire performs at cool-kid NYC stand-up clubs & alt venues, at fan favorite clubs in the DMV, including the DC Improv and Arlington Drafthouse, headlines indy clubs nationwide, and tours theaters and colleges around the country with her solo show – LADY ADHD – garnering rave reviews from SF Sketchfest to Caveat Theater in New York.

She’ll be joined by special guest, musical comedy duo GriefCat! Described as “Local Favorites” by Washington City Paper, Griefcat is veteran singer-songwriters Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli.

Their hilarious songs – including viral hit “ Revolution! (Poop at Work)” have a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. They’ve been featured by ABC News and are favorites at venues like the 9:30 Club, the Music Center at Strathmore & Rockwood Music Hall (NYC).

UPCOMING SHOWS!

Thursday, September 21:

Headliner FRANQI FRENCH from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the world famous Comedy Cellar in NYC & “Pause with Sam Jay” on HBO

Thursday, October 12:

Headliner JOHN CONROY from “Laughs on FOX,” the Kennedy Center, DC Improv & The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...