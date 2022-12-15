Songs of Celebration

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM

Woodbrook Baptist Church, 25 Stevenson Lane, Towson, MD



Celebrate the season with gorgeous new arrangements of beloved carols and Hanukkah songs, excerpts from Handel’s Messiah, and seasonal gems by Peter Cornelius, Aaron Copland, Roger Quilter, Samuel Barber, Hyo Geun Kim and more. Featured artists include Min Jin, Claire Galloway, Michael Manganiello, Thea Tullman Moore, Christianne Rushton, Jennifer Simone Smith, cellist Ismar Gomes, flutist Ceylon Mitchell, and pianist Patricia McKewen Amato.

General Admission: $25 Tickets are available online at https://www.baltimoremusicales.org/performances/songs-of-celebration or at the door.

