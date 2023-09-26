St. Paul’s Fall Lacrosse Clinics

Thursday, October 12

5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Interested in the lacrosse programs at St. Paul’s School for Girls and St. Paul’s School for Boys? Prospective students currently in grades 4 through 8 are invited to join St. Paul’s on campus for FREE, high-energy boys’ and girls’ lacrosse clinics, held in partnership with Coppermine, on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Students will have the opportunity to meet SPSG Head Coach Mary Gagnon and SP Head Coach Steve Settembrino, run drills on the girls’ and boys’ turf fields, and practice with current varsity lacrosse players from each team.

Please RSVP at tinyurl.com/splaxclinics2023 by Monday, Oct. 9.

Like this: Like Loading...