Largest girls’ sporting event in Maryland tips off on January 27 at TU Arena

THE CLASSIC

Saturday, January 27

Towson University TU Arena

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Pre-game at 3:00 p.m.

Tip-off at 4:00 p.m.

Mercy High School and Maryvale will reignite their decades-long rivalry during the 60th anniversary of what is now known at The Classic on Saturday, January 27 at Towson University’s TU Arena, with tip-off at 4:00 p.m. This friendly match-up continues a time-honored Baltimore tradition of excellence in girls’ basketball—drawing thousands of cheering fans every year.

“The Classic symbolizes girls’ leadership and athletics and provides an extraordinary experience for our athletes,” said Mary Beth Lennon, a 1985 graduate who is celebrating her 10-year anniversary as president of Mercy High School. “We are thrilled to commemorate this tradition in partnership with Maryvale. It means so much that our players are following in the footsteps of athletes who, for 60 years, were proud to represent their school and are part of an athletic legacy in Baltimore.”

Malika DeLancey, who became president of Maryvale last July, said, “We embrace the spirit of competition and eagerly anticipate the challenge of facing Mercy on the court. This upcoming basketball showdown is not just a game, but an opportunity for our team to demonstrate resilience, sportsmanship, and the unwavering spirit of our school community. Win or lose, we’ll leave it all on the court, proud to represent our school with passion and determination.”

The roots of this matchup trace back to 1964 when Mercy competed against the old Seton High School in a three-year series at the Baltimore Civic Center. In 1967, a new rivalry was formed between Mercy and the Institute of Notre Dame (IND) known as The Big Game, which was the largest girls’ athletic event in Maryland for 54 years until IND closed in 2020. Now known as The Classic, this signature event builds on a friendly rivalry between Mercy and Maryvale spanning decades in multiple sports.

During the week leading up to The Classic, there will be spirited activities between the two schools, including JV, alumnae, and Fathers’ Club games, pep rallies, and a fundraising challenge among each school’s graduates.

Last year, Mercy secured victory over Maryvale in The Classic with a score of 77 to 40. The winning team received The Dr. Rita Sloan Berndt Memorial Trophy, honoring a distinguished neuroscientist, community activist, wife, mother, grandmother, and former IND basketball player.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit Towson University’s website and enter Mercy or Maryvale in the promo code field. Doors for the event open at 2:30 p.m.

