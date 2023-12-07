REMAINING SATURDAYS IN DECEMBER: 9TH & 16TH

12PM – 4PM

Aliceanna Street

Enjoy the sweet sounds of holidays on the harbor. Join us on December 9th and 16th from 12pm-4pm for Joyful Jams. Shop and dine the best of Baltimore while you take in live music and festive tunes from local artists. Stop by the Harbor East table outside Häagen-Dazs for free hot chocolate and branded Joyful Jams mugs while supplies last!

Enjoy a special appearance from Santa at Joyful Jams on December 16th when “Pet Photos with Santa” returns to Harbor East! Pose with your furry friends, and photos will be printed for you on-site.

Musical Lineup:

December 9th: Mike Sharb Trio

December 16th: David Bach Trio

Harbor East is Baltimore’s shopping destination, featuring your favorite brands like J.Crew, lululemon, Anthropologie, Free People, Under Armour Brand House, Madewell, South Moon Under, Bonobos, Allen Edmonds, Lush Cosmetics and more! Make sure to visit their newest retailers, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Brilliant Earth, Chanel and Pandora. Plus shop the best of local, small businesses such as Sassanova, Brightside Boutique, Curiosity, Charm City Run and Su Casa. Harbor East’s open-air, waterfront location provides a festive atmosphere to enjoy your holiday shopping this season. Enjoy Free Holiday Parking with $100 of same-day receipts from neighborhood businesses every day from 12-10PM. Follow us @HarborEast for updates and specials!

For the full, festive lowdown, visit: HarborEastHoliday.com

