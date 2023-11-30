Keep the holiday season joyful at Harbor East’s first Joyful Jams, this Saturday from 12pm – 4pm on Aliceanna Street! Shelby Blondell returns to Harbor East to play your favorite holiday tunes all afternoon!

The Harbor East team will be onsite providing free hot chocolate, made from scratch from The Oceanaire Seafood Room!

Make sure to be one of the first 100 people to stop by the Harbor East tent outside the Haagen Daz store and pick up this year’s Joyful Jams mug!

Joyful Jams will return to Aliceanna Street the first three Saturdays of December to bring holiday cheer to everyone! On Saturday, December 16, Santa returns for one last visit and they will be hosting FREE pet photos with Santa, located on the President Street circle, benefiting BARCs.

For a full list of holiday happenings and events, visit HarborEastHoliday.com.

Like this: Like Loading...