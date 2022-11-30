Kick off the holiday season with a free screening of the holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Join Baltimore Fishbowl as we celebrate our readers at our first inaugural Reader Appreciation Night at the historic SNF Parkway Theatre.

Reader Appreciation Night | Wednesday, December 7

Doors at 6:15 | Movie at 7pm

SNF Parkway Theatre | 6 W. North Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201

Movie tickets and popcorn are on us, and a cash bar will be available for attendees 21 and over. Baltimore Fishbowl members will receive vouchers for two free drinks. Doors open at 6:15pm, and the movie begins at 7pm. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Ho-ho-hope to see you there!

