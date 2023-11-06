Baltimore’s Waterfront plans to shine brightly this holiday season, as it welcomes the return of “Winter on the Waterfront,” a transformation that turns Baltimore’s promenade into a winter wonderland filled with seasonal events that run from November through January.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced the winter festivities, highlighting the many events and activities available along the Inner Harbor waterfront this winter. The festivities officially kick off with the return of seasonal favorites including the Inner Harbor Ice Rink on Saturday, Nov. 11; Christmas Village beginning Nov. 18; and the Harbor Point Ice Festival returning on Jan. 20, 2024.

“As we start to feel a chill in the air and the holidays are upon us, we can look forward to the many activities that will take place along the waterfront,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership. “From the return of family favorites including the Inner Harbor Ice Rink and Christmas Village to new and exciting happenings such as the Made in Baltimore pop-up shop at Rash Field Park, we invite everyone to enjoy all the events, shopping, dining and more that the waterfront has to offer!”

On the rink’s opening day, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., the first 50 children will enjoy free ice-skating and skate rental along with sweet treats from Crust by Mack and hot cocoa. After that, the ice rink will be open daily through Jan. 15, 2024, complementing many seasonal and holiday activities that will take place as a part of Winter on the Waterfront programming. The ice rink is located at the top of the Amphitheater at the Inner Harbor.

“We take pride in knowing that our support of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink actively reinforces Baltimore’s waterfront as a vibrant destination year-round. By supporting these iconic public spaces, we are helping create a welcoming environment where families can gather, creating unforgettable memories that will endure for a lifetime,” said a joint statement from Amy Elias on behalf of the Pearlstone Family Fund and Elizabeth R. “Buffy” Minkin, president of the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.

A sampling of the many activities and events featured in this year’s “Winter on the Waterfront” lineup include:

Nov. 10 – Dec. 23: Shop for exclusive products made in Charm City at two Made in Baltimore (MIB) Holiday Pop-up locations along the waterfront, the MIB Holiday Store will open at 301 Light St. at Harborplace and the Made in Baltimore’s Home-Run Accelerator program will pop-up at the BGE Pavilion in Rash Field Park. Made In Baltimore’s Home-Run Accelerator is a 5-month small business development program designed to help home-based entrepreneurs scale up and out into commercial production space. The program is specifically tailored for product-based businesses that are currently run by entrepreneurs out of their homes or shared maker space. Meet the makers and shop their products!

Nov. 11, 2023 – Jan. 15, 2024: Take in the magical views of the harbor and create wintertime memories in the heart of downtown Baltimore at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. Sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, the rink will return to the top of the Amphitheater between the two Harborplace pavilions at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor beginning Nov. 11, 2023, at 11:00 am with an opening celebration during which the first 50 people to arrive will skate free. Attendees on opening day can enjoy coffee, hot cocoa and treats available from Pizza di Joey and Crust by Mack. The rink will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 12:00-10:00 pm, Friday, 12:00-11:00 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am-11:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am-8:00 pm

Nov. 18 – Dec. 24, 2023, from 11:00 am-7:00 pm every Wednesday through Sunday: Christmas Village in Baltimore, an authentic German Christmas market with a combination of outdoor and indoor wooden stalls, returns to West Shore Park at the Inner Harbor. Modeled after the traditional Christmas Markets in Germany, Baltimore’s Christmas Village will feature gift shopping and traditional food, sweets and drinks.

Dec. 2 – 3, 2023: Enjoy the Baltimore waterfront’s Most Festive Weekend of the year! Take some time to explore Baltimore’s Waterfront with fresh eyes. The entire waterfront district which includes Fells Point, Harbor Point, Harbor East and Inner Harbor, will be adorned with decorations, overflowing with festivals, art, and holiday wonder, including the Fells Point Old Tyme Christmas, Parade of Lighted Boats, Holiday Maker’s Market at the Harborplace Light St. Pavilion featuring 60+ homegrown brands and entrepreneurs, vintage picks by The Charmers Club and a fashion show highlighting Baltimore’s best by Tightfisted fashion.

Dec. 23, 2023, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm: Enjoy a late morning visit from Santa at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. Take photos with Santa and Santa’s Helper and enjoy complimentary sweets from Crust by Mack as well as hot coffee and cocoa while supplies last.

Jan. 20, 2024, from 11:00 am-6:00 pm: At the Harbor Point Ice Festival, watch as award-winning sculptors use chainsaws and chisels to create pieces of art. Enjoy some of Baltimore’s best food trucks, hot toddies from Bar Movement, interactive ice for the little ones and chill tunes. Come marvel at the stunning view as this Harbor Point park fills with winter wonder and cheer.

For a full list of events and for more information on “Winter on the Waterfront,” please click this link.

For full rink program details, special holiday hours and updates throughout the season including inclement weather closings, please click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...