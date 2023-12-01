As the Mayor’s Christmas Parade turns the big 5-0 on Sunday, Baltimore City will be instituting temporary road closures and parking restrictions along the parade route in Hampden and Medfield.

The parade will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Beginning at the intersection of Falls Road and Coldspring Lane, the parade will move south on Falls Road, then east on West 36th Street, north on Chestnut Avenue, before ending at West 37th Street.

Ahead of the event, the following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Sunday:

Falls Road from Hillside Road to W. 36th Street

The Falls Road Exit (Exit 8) from northbound Jones Falls Expressway / I-83. Motorists should use the Cold Spring Lane East (Exit 9A) during this time.

36th Street from Falls Road to Chestnut Avenue

Chestnut Avenue from W. 36th Street to W. 37th Street

Parking will be restricted along the parade route, including parts of Falls Road, 36th Street, and Chestnut Avenue.

Traffic stops may also be implemented near the event to ensure parade participants’ safety.

The city is advising drivers to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and leave extra time for travel due to parade-related traffic delays.

Sponsored by Hampden and Medfield community associations and businesses, the parade will feature Santa Claus, floats, marching bands, and more. Previous years have seen about 25,000 people in attendance, according to organizers.

Like this: Like Loading...