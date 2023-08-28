Howard Hughes Holdings has a new president of the company’s Maryland region. The company announced on Monday that Kristi Smith has been named to lead the continued growth and revitalization of Downtown Columbia as President of the Maryland Region.

Smith has 20 years of experience as a commercial real estate development and investment leader, whose previous focus was on the Washington, D.C. metro area. “She assumes the leadership role at a time of dynamic growth, with Downtown Columbia undergoing a $5 billion, 30-year redevelopment plan which is transforming Columbia’s urban core,” reads the press release announcing her appointment.

“We are fortunate to have Kristi leading the next exciting chapter of Downtown Columbia’s ongoing transformation, as we continue to see strong demand throughout the region for the outstanding quality of life the community offers,” said David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “Kristi’s extensive experience in urban development and revitalization will be a great asset to Howard Hughes and to our Maryland team as she drives forward the continuing success of Downtown Columbia.”

Smith previously served as executive vice president in charge of development for JBG SMITH, which focuses on multifamily and office real estate in the Washington, D.C. region. At JBG SMITH, she oversaw mixed-use multifamily and commercial projects in top submarkets, including the development of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.

She’s dedicated to the advancement of women in the workplace, and workplace inclusivity overall, and is a founding member of the company’s Woman’s Initiative.

Smith serves on the Board of Directors for NAIOP DC | MD, which is a commercial real estate association that serves as the industry’s legislative advocate for Washington, D.C., and Mongtomery, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. It also provides networking, educational, and professional opportunities for its members.

“I am thrilled to join Howard Hughes at this significant point in the trajectory of Downtown Columbia, as the community is uniquely positioned to meet today’s renewed demand for a walkable, high-quality work environment with short commutes, in a location continually ranked as one of the best places to live in the country,” Smith said. “As we continue to embrace the forward-thinking ideals on which Columbia was founded, I look forward to growing the community and driving catalytic development for the region.”

The Howard Hughes company is “embarking on the rebirth” of the Downtown Columbia Plan. Its projects include a premier medical office building expected to be completed in Spring 2024, and the recently approved Lakefront North Development plan. Lakefront North will include over 700 apartments, additional retail, two community parks, and below-grade parking that is designed to preserve open green space and facilitate neighborhood connectivity.

Smith takes over from Greg Fitchitt, who held the position since 2018, and has been with Howard Hughes since 2013. During his tenure as regional president, the Merriweather District emerged as a leading mixed-use designation in the region, thanks to the strong public-private partnership between Howard County and Howard Hughes. Fitchitt will assume the role of executive vice president of government affairs and business development at Howard Hughes, providing strategic oversight at the corporate level.

“Our company’s dedicated stewardship of Columbia has preserved and propelled James Rouse‘s original vision for this dynamic and historic community,” Fitchitt said. “We are lucky to have Kristi taking the helm of our Maryland region, leading the talented team and continuing the important work of providing an exceptional lifestyle for residents along with a top-tier work environment in which people and businesses thrive.”

