Last week, we shared news about the mayor’s plans to institute a curfew for youth in Baltimore, downtown Baltimore business owners’ hopes for increased business following the renovation of CFG Bank Arena, and Maryland working to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone amid a legal battle over the medication.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Wind turbine. Photo by Patrick Finnegan/Flickr Creative Commons

“General Assembly passes legislation to expand Maryland offshore wind”: Maryland lawmakers passed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which will bolster offshore wind labor standards, strive to more than quadruple the state’s offshore wind generation, and support infrastructure for the industry.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces plans to impose a curfew for youth. Screenshot via Facebook Live.

“Baltimore mayor’s youth curfew plan meets pushback, criticism over ineffectiveness”: In the wake of shootings of youth in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott announced he will institute a curfew for young people. But the plan has drawn criticism from some community members.

A photo illustration shows what organizers have planned for the first-ever Wine Village in Baltimore event at the Inner Harbor from May 11-29.

“Wine Village in Baltimore coming to Inner Harbor from May 11-29”: The organizers of the German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor are planning a new Wine Village event for next month.

An exterior sign at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Renovated CFG Bank Arena has local business owners hopeful for the future of downtown Baltimore”: Crowds from the first concerts at the renovated CFG Bank Arena have downtown Baltimore business owners hopeful for more customers.

Officials cut a ribbon at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“HELLO BALTIMORE: After a $250 million renovation, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena officially opens for business, starting with concerts by Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, and Earth, Wind & Fire”: The CFG Bank Arena officially opened for business after undergoing a $250 million renovation, including upgrades to seating, concession areas, and more.

Editor’s Picks:

As the fate of the abortion medication mifepristone is battled in the courts, Maryland is exploring the possibility of stockpiling the pill. Photo by Robin Marty/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Maryland could stockpile abortion medication mifepristone following federal court rulings”: Gov. Wes Moore floated the idea for Maryland to stockpile the abortion medication mifepristone, following federal court rulings that could impact access to the pill. Then, on Friday, Moore announced the state has started stockpiling the drug.

“The Art and Craft of the New Journalism: Q&A with Mark Bowden, author of ‘Life Sentence’”: Veteran journalist Mark Bowden digs into the city’s campaign against gang violence in his new book, “Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader.”

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen speaks during council hearing April 12.

“Councilmember Cohen urges City Schools to stay open on Fridays over the summer”: Baltimore City Public Schools are scheduled to follow a four-day week schedule over the summer, with schools closed on Fridays. But City Councilmember Zeke Cohen is looking to bring back the five-day school week, which he says would support student safety.

A piece by Alyssa Dennis features school buses halfway in and out of a structure, while a birch tree grows within. Image courtesy of Alyssa Dennis.

“If These Walls Could Sing: The art-chitectural works of Alyssa Dennis”: Local artist Alyssa Dennis showcased her architecture-inspired artworks in a recent solo exhibition at the Baltimore headquarters for Quinn Evans Architecture and Design Firm. Her mixed media pieces, which meld built structures and natural environments, illustrate what was, what is, and what can be in architectural design. Dennis will also be showing her work April 20 at BmoreArt.

Photo by the author.

“Wednesday Morning”: Last fall, librarian and creative nonfiction writer Melissa Foley-King heard rapid gunfire as she was packing her lunch for work. Life on her block would never be quite the same.

Like this: Like Loading...