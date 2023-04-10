Last week, we shared a story about the newly opened Section 771 (formerly home to the historic Sliders bar near Camden Yards), reactions to Randallstown native basketball player Angel Reese compared to her competitor Caitlin Clark, and the announcement that 14-time Grammy Award-winner Bruno Mars will headline this year’s Preakness LIVE.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The former Sliders Bar and Grill has reopened as Section 771.

“Former Sliders bar to reopen as Section 771 just in time for Baltimore Orioles’ home opener”: The Sliders Bar and Grill, built in the 1800s near Camden Yards, has new owners, a new name, and a new look. The Section 771 bar opened last week in time for Baltimore Orioles fans to gather and celebrate Opening Day as the team faced off against the New York Yankees.

Louisiana State University basketball player Angel Reese (left) and University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark each wave their hand in front of their face in a “You can’t see me” gesture. Images courtesy of Twitter user @ThirdRail44.

“‘For the girls that look like me’: Baltimore County native and NCAA champion Angel Reese faces double standards on court with criticism over taunting during basketball game”: Randallstown native and Louisiana State University basketball player Angel Reese, who is Black, caught some heat for taunting during a basketball game. Meanwhile, her white competitor, University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark, was lionized for similar behavior. Many social media users, including Shaq and Samuel L. Jackson, came to Reese’s defense, and some highlighted a double standard in how the two women were treated in the public eye.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Photo credit: Shoshanah/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Orioles postpone Opening Day until Friday, same day as Bruce Springsteen concert”: The Baltimore Orioles postponed their Opening Day game, originally scheduled for Thursday, due to thunderstorms. On Friday, the Orioles were able to make up their home opener against the New York Yankees.

“Hot House: Howard Head’s Roland Park home features serene koi pond, tennis court, and more”: This home in Roland Park was previously owned by aircraft engineer Howard Head, who re-designed skis and tennis racquets to make them out of laminated woods and metals. The house comes with a two-tier, 11,000-gallon koi pond; swimming pool; hot tub; tennis court; a man-made stream and waterfall; and more.

Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE following the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20. Photo courtesy of The Brand Guild.

“Bruno Mars to headline 2023 Preakness Live in Baltimore on May 20”: This year’s Preakness Live headliner is gonna to be stylin’, wylin’, and livin’ it up in Charm City as he brings the uptown funk to Baltimore. After the annual Preakness Stakes, the third jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing, Bruno Mars will take the stage at Pimlico and put some 24-karat magic in the air.

Editor’s Picks:

An exterior sign at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“After a $250 million renovation, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena officially opens for business”: The CFG Bank Arena hosted its first concerts since undergoing a $250 million renovation. This weekend, the arena hosted Earth, Wind & Fire; Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band; and The Eagles. And managers say the arena is slated to present 120 concerts and other events in its first year of operation.

Baltimore County Detention Center. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee condemns detention center conditions as county leaders continue investigation”: The Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee voted unanimously to condemn conditions at Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson and the practice of housing juveniles charged as adults at that facility. Meanwhile, county officials said that some criticisms of the detention center’s conditions “were not found to be as described.”

“Baltimore Blast to start women’s soccer team”: The Baltimore Blast is putting together a women’s soccer team, with an invitational tryout taking place at the end of April. The season will run from May 15 to July 10, with home games played at Towson University.

“Baltimore continues to offer Ukrainians housing and hope as war enters second year”: As a spring Ukrainian counteroffensive gears up, Baltimoreans assisting those in need say such U.S. humanitarian help is as vital as military gear.

A juvenile harp seal nicknamed Prince eats a fish. Photo by Philip Smith/ National Aquarium.

“Prince, the harp seal, swims back home after being rehabilitated by the National Aquarium”: National Aquarium staff helped rehabilitate a juvenile harp seal who was found in February 2023 in Lewes, Delaware. After recovering from dehydration, malnutrition, and sea lice, Prince the seal was released back into the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City, Maryland.

“Women Who Do It All: Q&A with Frances Altman, Author of ‘Destiny’s Daughter’”: Frances Altman, author of “Destiny’s Daughter,” discussed her new book about the life of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, one of America’s first female physicians.

