Last week, we shared stories of a Baltimore Fishbowl columnist’s online dating misadventures, a Johns Hopkins University discussion on the future of artificial intelligence, a Girl Scout’s book raising money for a Maryland bird rehabilitation center, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family will adopt Tucker, a fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. Photo courtesy of Maryland SPCA.

“Meet Tucker Balti Moore, Maryland’s First Dog and the newest addition to the governor’s mansion.“: Gov. Wes Moore and his family adopted a dog from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. The fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy, Tucker Balti Moore, was spotted walking around Annapolis with his new owners.

A blueprint shows The Baltimore Sun’s insignia that adorned the scoreboard at Oriole Park: a sunburst that includes a steam locomotive, a clipper ship, an eagle, the Greek goddess of justice and the newspaper’s motto “Light For All.” Credit: Robert Kaye/Triangle Sign & Service.

“‘A simple marriage’: How the Baltimore Sun sign rose — and set — on Camden Yards.“: The Baltimore Sun sign has been removed from Oriole Park at Camden Yards after 30 years there. The Baltimore Orioles plan to replace it with a new sponsor, but fans will always remember the Sun’s name and logo that adorned the sign and clock for three decades.

National Aquarium team members care for a sea turtle that was rescued in Cape Cod, Massachusetts’s. Photo courtesy of National Aquarium.

“Read to Reef program offers free Aquarium admission in exchange for aquatic or conservation-themed reading“: The Enoch Pratt Free Library and the National Aquarium have once again teamed up to host their Read to Reef program. The program calls on youth to read five aquatic or conservation-themed books and track their progress on a bookmark, which they can redeem for free admission to Baltimore aquarium for up to four guests.

“Bumbling“: Marion Winik shares stories of jumping back into online dating — and being unceremoniously banned from the Bumble app.

A map on Baltimore’s new public safety data dashboard shows the homicides that have occurred in the city in 2023 as of Feb. 11, 2023. Screenshot via Baltimore City Public Safety Accountability Dashboard.

“Baltimore City launches public safety dashboard with data on crime rates, victim demographics, more“: Baltimore officials have launched a new online dashboard where residents can view crime rates, victim demographics, violence intervention areas, and other public safety data.

Editor’s Picks:

David Ignatius, L, and Kathleen Featherington, Marc Rotenberg, Rama Chellappa and Peter Levin discuss the future of AI at a Great Talk Maryland panel discussion. Credit: Aliza Worthington

“AI is here to stay, but experts say don’t be afraid.“: A panel of experts in industry, academia and journalism — moderated by The Washington Post associate editor David Ignatius — discussed the opportunities for artificial intelligence as part of Johns Hopkins University’s “Great Talk Maryland” speaker series.

Xaviana Dombi-Leis, 11, holds open a copy of “Maryland Bird Guide,” which she self-illustrated 50 birds. Dombi-Leis has sold 850 copies of the book and raised about $5,000 for the Owl Moon Raptor Center, which rehabilitates injured birds. Photo courtesy of Meg Dombi-Leis.

“Young Maryland artist raises thousands of dollars for state raptor rehab with her bird book“: Sixth-grader Xaviana Dombi-Leis has sold 850 copies of her self-illustrated “Maryland Bird Guide,” with which she has been able to raise about $5,000 for helping injured owls, hawks, eagles and ospreys. The money will benefit Owl Moon Raptor Center, a state and federally licensed rehabilitation center located in Boyds, Maryland that specializes in birds of prey. The Negro’s Dilemma (Self Destruction), 2022, Toskago

“Let the Right One In“: “Let the Right One In,” a group show of seven Baltimore artists at CPM Gallery in Bolton Hill, is a collection that rewards curiosity and second impressions. The show opened last month and runs until April 8.

Allen and Sons Moving and Storage moving truck. Courtesy of Allen and Sons Moving and Storage.

“Belair-Edison nonprofit launches free furniture initiative for families in need“: The community-based nonprofit Belair-Edison Neighborhoods, Inc. in northeast Baltimore is launching a pilot program to provide free furniture to families in need.

Quilted works by the late artist Elizabeth Talford Scott are on display through April 21 at the Goya Contemporary Gallery.

“Quilted exhibition of works by Elizabeth Talford Scott on display at Goya Contemporary Gallery“: The exhibition “Both Sides Now: The Spirituality, Resilience, and Innovation of Elizabeth Talford Scott” explores the quilted works of Elizabeth Talford Scott, who often used unconventional materials like stones, bones, glass, and other items. The exhibition is on display through April 21 at the Goya Contemporary Gallery.

Like this: Like Loading...