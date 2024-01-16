Last week, we shared news about a citizen coalition’s opposition to the current Harborplace plans, the selection of a master planner to create a new vision for the State Center complex, and the site of a controversial Woodberry demolition going up for sale.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“Hot House: Once the home of a prominent physician, this elegant Guilford brick mansion features a tennis court and pool.”: This elegant brick mansion in the heart of Guilford was once the home of prominent physician Dr. J.H. Mason Knox.

A rendering shows the proposed Harborplace development from the harbor view. Credit: MCB Real Estate.

“Unhappy with a developer’s plan for revitalizing Harborplace, a group of private citizens has formed the ‘Inner Harbor Coalition’ to promote an alternative vision”: With about a month to go before City Council members start holding hearings on a private company’s $500 million plan to redevelop Harborplace, a group of Baltimore residents has formed a citizens’ coalition to promote an alternative vision.

A sign reads “Maryland State Office Center,” with the Fifth Regiment Armory in the background. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore City selects a master planner to create a new ‘vision’ to guide the long-stalled redevelopment of State Center”: More than a year after former Gov. Larry Hogan agreed to transfer Maryland’s 28-acre State Center tract over to Baltimore City, city planners have selected an urban designer to start preparing a master plan to guide redevelopment of the property.

CE-15 Tunnel Clearance Car. Photo from B&O Railroad Museum Facebook page.

“B&O Railroad Museum opening 12 historic train cars to visitors for first time ever”: The B&O Railroad Museum has announced an immersive year-long program that will allow guests to explore 12 historic locomotives and railcars that up until now have been unavailable to the public.

A sign at 3511 Clipper Road. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Rubble-strewn site of Woodberry demolition controversy goes up for sale”: Four and a half years after developers razed two 1840s stone millworkers’ houses in Woodberry to make way for “micro” apartments, the rubble-strewn lot has been put up for sale.

Editor’s Picks:

(Sixth from left) Lakey Boyd, then-president and CEO of the Columbia Association, stands with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other local community leaders at a May 2022 announcement of the Destination Downtown local events information website. The Columbia Association is launching a search for a new president and CEO, after Boyd resigned last year and the association’s interim leader Dennis Mattey is scheduled to end his tenure on April 30, 2024. Photo courtesy of Merriweather Arts and Culture Center.

“Columbia Association launches search for new president and CEO, one year after power struggle led to last permanent leader’s resignation”: The Columbia Association is searching for its next president and CEO, one year after a power struggle within the association led to the departure of its last permanent executive.

A still from Meryl McMaster’s video “niwaniskān isi kiya | I Awake To You,” which showcases a dreaming journey through the Red Pheasant Cree Nation’s reserve in Saskatchewan, Canada. Credit: Meryl McMaster.

“BMA announces more than 100 acquisitions, including first performance art work, pieces by Native artists”: The Baltimore Museum of Art announced Thursday that it has acquired more than 100 works of art, including the first work of performance art in the museum’s collection as well as several pieces by Native artists.

Fashion looks from the 2023 Baltimore Met Gala. Credit: @seanburgandy.pix via Baltimore Met Gala’s Instagram page.

“‘Power to birth our own stars’: Baltimore Met Gala reveals 2024 theme and venue”: Baltimore will step into Eden this summer, with the theme for the third annual Baltimore Met Gala being “Adam and Eve: Enter the Garden.” The event will take place Sept. 14 at Maryland Live!

A white KN95 mask sits on a table. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

“Johns Hopkins Medicine resuming mandatory masking”: On Friday, Johns Hopkins Medicine resumed its masking requirement for all patients, visitors, and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

“HeBros and SEED School partnership strengthens kinship between Black and Jewish communities”: A winning bid on a golf trip at a charity auction 20 years ago has grown into close friendships among members of Baltimore’s Black and Jewish communities.

Like this: Like Loading...