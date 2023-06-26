Last week, we shared the announcement that Eddie’s of Mount Vernon is closing, news about residents protesting BGE work in Federal Hill, and the growing popularity of pickleball in the Baltimore area.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Eddie’s of Mount Vernon, a neighborhood fixture, to close by the end of June”: Eddie’s of Mount Vernon announced last week that they will close by the end of the month. The family-owned grocery store started its 20% off sale this weekend.
“Federal Hill residents physically block BGE workers from shutting off gas service in Thursday standoff”: Residents opposed to the installation of gas regulators on the exterior of homes blocked BGE contractors from shutting off gas service Thursday. Some of the residents were arrested during the standoff.
“A reimagined Security Square Mall produces lots of agreement”: Broad agreement is emerging on a path forward for the redevelopment of Security Square Mall, which could include an improved streetscape, parks and open spaces.
“As Baltimore Pride weekend approaches, LGBTQ-friendly Central Bar and The Manor in Mount Vernon are closed and their liquor licenses have expired; Stable & Saloon still awaiting new concept; fundraiser set for Clifton Pleasure Club”: Baltimore was without two of its LGBTQ-friendly establishments this Pride weekend as Central Bar and The Manor in Mount Vernon were closed and their liquor licenses had expired.
“Photo Gallery: AFRAM 2023”: Headliners of Baltimore’s AFRAM festival included Tamar Braxton, Ty Dolla Sign, The Isley Brothers, DJ Spinderella and others.
Editor’s Picks:
“Net gains: Pickleball sport scores new players among Baltimore residents, young people”: Pickleball interest is ballooning among 18- to 24-year-olds, and cities like Baltimore are seeing tremendous demand for courts.
“R&B singer H.E.R. will headline 2023 Charm City Live music festival on Aug. 26”: R&B singer H.E.R. will headline this year’s Charm City Live music festival, which will take place Aug. 26 on The Lawn at War Memorial Plaza.
“Baltimore cultural institutions offer field trips for youth summer programs”: With the regular school year over, Baltimore cultural institutions are offering 100 field trips to youth-serving summer programs as part of the new “Field Trip Fridays” initiative.
“Love on I-95”: Award-winning poet Tafisha Edwards dishes dating between D.C. and Baltimore.
“Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and glasses at 15 Baltimore County library branches this summer”: Vision to Learn will provide free eye exams and glasses to children at 15 Baltimore County Public Library branches this summer.