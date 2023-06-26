Last week, we shared the announcement that Eddie’s of Mount Vernon is closing, news about residents protesting BGE work in Federal Hill, and the growing popularity of pickleball in the Baltimore area.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Eddie’s of Mount Vernon has been in business for decades at 7-11 West Eager Street. The family-owned grocery store this weekend announced plans to close by the end of June. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Eddie’s of Mount Vernon, a neighborhood fixture, to close by the end of June”: Eddie’s of Mount Vernon announced last week that they will close by the end of the month. The family-owned grocery store started its 20% off sale this weekend.

Photo courtesy of Liz Bement.

“Federal Hill residents physically block BGE workers from shutting off gas service in Thursday standoff”: Residents opposed to the installation of gas regulators on the exterior of homes blocked BGE contractors from shutting off gas service Thursday. Some of the residents were arrested during the standoff.

A map shows the property ownership at the 88-acre Security Square Mall site. Credit: Reimagine Security Square

“A reimagined Security Square Mall produces lots of agreement”: Broad agreement is emerging on a path forward for the redevelopment of Security Square Mall, which could include an improved streetscape, parks and open spaces.

The liquor license has expired for Central, an LGBTQ+-affirming nightclub in Mount Vernon. A state hold must be resolved before the city liquor board can issue a new license to the business. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“As Baltimore Pride weekend approaches, LGBTQ-friendly Central Bar and The Manor in Mount Vernon are closed and their liquor licenses have expired; Stable & Saloon still awaiting new concept; fundraiser set for Clifton Pleasure Club”: Baltimore was without two of its LGBTQ-friendly establishments this Pride weekend as Central Bar and The Manor in Mount Vernon were closed and their liquor licenses had expired.

Singer Tamar Braxton performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

“Photo Gallery: AFRAM 2023”: Headliners of Baltimore’s AFRAM festival included Tamar Braxton, Ty Dolla Sign, The Isley Brothers, DJ Spinderella and others.

Editor’s Picks:

Maryland native Ben Johns (left) with his Seattle Pioneers pickleball teammates Meghan Dizon, Marietta Wright, and Tyler Loong at the Major League Pickleball Super Final. Photo courtesy of Ben Johns/Instagram.

“Net gains: Pickleball sport scores new players among Baltimore residents, young people”: Pickleball interest is ballooning among 18- to 24-year-olds, and cities like Baltimore are seeing tremendous demand for courts.

R&B singer H.E.R. performs at The Opera House in Toronto, on Nov. 10, 2017. Photo by Anton Mak via The Come Up Show/Flickr Creative Commons.

“R&B singer H.E.R. will headline 2023 Charm City Live music festival on Aug. 26”: R&B singer H.E.R. will headline this year’s Charm City Live music festival, which will take place Aug. 26 on The Lawn at War Memorial Plaza.

An otter at the Maryland Zoo. Photo courtesy of Maryland Zoo.

“Baltimore cultural institutions offer field trips for youth summer programs”: With the regular school year over, Baltimore cultural institutions are offering 100 field trips to youth-serving summer programs as part of the new “Field Trip Fridays” initiative.

“Three Women at the Party” – Pexels.com

“Love on I-95”: Award-winning poet Tafisha Edwards dishes dating between D.C. and Baltimore.

Photo from Vision to Learn’s Instagram page.

“Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and glasses at 15 Baltimore County library branches this summer”: Vision to Learn will provide free eye exams and glasses to children at 15 Baltimore County Public Library branches this summer.

Like this: Like Loading...