Last week, we shared news of the closure of the H&S Bakery Outlet in Fells Point, the story behind a new “coffeecade,” and a round-up of three new exhibitions at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Customers play classic arcade games at Coffeecade at 422 W. Mulberry Street in Baltimore.

“Coffeecade, a vintage arcade and coffee shop, opens in Baltimore”: After a series of setbacks, military veteran Andy Lee opened Coffeecade in Baltimore in September 2023 in collaboration with Dear Globe Coffee owner LieAnne Navarro.

Kneads sales manager Kristin Graham holds bakery goods in front of giant custom mixers. Credit: David Nitkin

“The smells are still free, but day-old 50-cent H&S loaves are gone”: The H&S Bakery Outlet in Fells Point has shut its doors for good as family members open a new store nearby.

Biergarten area of the vendor tent. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

“Baltimore Weekend Events: Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey; Drag Queen Christmas; Polar Express; and more.”: Thanksgiving weekend events were in abundance this year! See what you might have missed, and be sure to check out our weekend events calendar every week.

“Hot Plate: Medium Rare Opens, Silver Queen Cafe Turns 8, Black Friday Brunching at Johnny’s, and more.”: The turkeys have trotted and the cranberry sauce has been gobbled – so now it’s time for Baltimore food-lovers to turn their attention to the next season of eating. And it’s a good one. Here’s a look at how Charm City’s holiday eating season is kicking off this week.

Night of 100 ELVISes returns on Dec. 1, 2023

“Night of 100 ELVISes returns to Lord Baltimore Hotel”: Are you in the mood for a hunka hunka burnin’ love? Party like the King himself at the Night of 100 ELVISes on Dec. 1 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Editor’s Picks:

The author runs to explore St. Louis Credit: Karen Nitkin

“There is no escaping what ails us, and what nurtures us.”: Baltimore Fishbowl writers David and Karen Nitkin traveled 6,978 miles across the country this fall, driving to the Pacific Ocean and back. Through 16 states and dozens of cities and towns, they aspired to learn what was distinctive about every place. Through it all, David was comparing each place to Baltimore.

“A Beautiful Nightmare” is the title of this chandelier artwork, which is part of an exhibit featuring works by artist Raul de Nieves in the East Lobby of the Baltimore Museum of Art. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Museum of Art.

“New exhibits at the Baltimore Museum Art feature work by Raul de Nieves, Elizabeth Talford Scott and Women Printmakers of the WPA”: The Baltimore Museum of Art recently opened three new exhbits, featuring works by Raul de Nieves, Elizabeth Talford Scott, and women printmakers of the Works Progress Administration.

Photo by Flickr user slgckgc/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Looking for a cozy post-Thanksgiving read? Here are our editor’s picks.”: Now that busy Thanksgiving plans have settled, it’s time to relax with some cozy, uplifting, and humorous stories. Here are our editor’s picks.

photo courtesy of the author

“How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey”: The holidays are a lot, and Turkey Day cues the start. Writer–and UBalt MFA in Creative Writing student–Ashley Krumrine describes a recent Thanksgiving that marked a moment when everything changed, but (mostly) not in terrible ways.

Photo credit: Kiirstn Pagan

“Acme Corporation to present new three-act opera”: The Acme Corporation, an experimental theater company in Baltimore, is premiering a three-act opera at The Voxel from Nov. 30 through Dec. 17.

