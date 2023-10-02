Last week, we shared news about a parasite found in water from Druid Lake Reservoir, the return of the Baltimore Book Festival next year, and how Baltimore schools and families are dealing with food inflation.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“The Baltimore Book Festival is coming back in 2024”: After a four-year hiatus, the Baltimore Book Festival is coming back in 2024. It will be held in Waverly, possibly on a weekend in May.

Blue collection bins at Baltimore City’s residential drop-off centers will accept clothing, shoes, sheets and other textiles for reuse or recycling. Photo courtesy of Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

“Baltimore to collect unwanted clothes and textiles at drop-off centers”: Baltimore residents can now deposit clothing, shoes, sheets, and other textiles into the bins at the city’s residential drop-off centers.

Interior of Majestic Cleaners after the Sept. 12 flood.

“Roland Park rallies around two businesses ravaged by September storm”: When two Roland Park businesses — Majestic Cleaners and Lawndale Nail Salon — were hit hard by flooding from a storm in September, community members helped raise the funds they need.

The front of Little Donna’s restaurant in Upper Fells Point. The New York Times named the Baltimore restaurant among its 2023 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States. Photo courtesy of Little Donna’s.

“Cooking with kindness: New York Times names Baltimore’s Little Donna’s one of the 50 best U.S. restaurants”: The New York Times named Little Donna’s in Upper Fells Point among its 2023 list of the nation’s 50 best restaurants. The restaurant is named in honor of chef-owner Robbie Tutlewski’s 4 1/2 foot tall Yugoslavian grandmother, “Little Donna,” whom he regularly cooked with growing up in Gary, Indiana.

Shakespeare of the One Life Wonder professional breakdance and acrobatic entertainment group performs on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

“Photo Gallery: Artscape 2023”: From shopping vendors to watching street performers and listening to live music, check out this photo gallery from Artscape 2023.

Editor’s Picks:

Photo by Joe Shlabotnik, via Flickr

“Parasite found in water from Druid Lake Reservoir could sicken vulnerable residents; water remains safe for general population, city officials say”: Low levels of a microscopic parasite called cryptosporidium were detected in water tested from Druid Lake Reservoir, Baltimore City officials announced Thursday morning.

A tray contains a burger, sauce packets, potato wedges, carrot slices, an apple, and choclate milk. Photo courtesy of Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle School.

“With the new academic year underway, how are Baltimore schools and families coping with food inflation?”: In Baltimore, school cafeterias are still dealing with higher-than-normal food costs spurred by inflation during the pandemic.

A drone show celebrates University of Maryland Medical Center’s 200th Anniversary. Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

“BOPA is considering a ‘drone show’ instead of Inner Harbor fireworks for New Year’s Eve”: The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is considering a drone show instead of its Inner Harbor fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Kyle Chismar cuts a client’s hair. Photo courtesy of Kyle Chismar.

“A Baltimore teacher-turned-barber shares how cutting hair taught him a life beyond just making ‘do”: Kyle Chismar, who has worked as a barber for about a year in Hampden and Remington, talks about his journey to cutting hair.

A Howard County bin sits by a curb for collecting food scraps for composting. Photo by Matthew Liptak.

“Howard County compost collection barreling into new neighborhoods soon”: When Howard County expands its food scrap program by Nov. 7, it will be available to upwards of 60 percent of county residences.

Grandaddy being silly wearing two pairs of glasses. Photo by Jalynn Harris.

“The silent ‘h’ in home”: Jalynn Harris writes about her grandaddy’s love of hats, his early years as a sharecropper on a South Carolina plantation, and the nickname he gave the author: Just Us.

