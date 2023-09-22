There are so many ways to learn more about Garrison Forest School this fall! If you are considering an independent school, come see what Garrison Forest has to offer. From a 110-acre campus to competitive athletics to a challenging academic program, Garrison Forest provides endless opportunities to discover your voice, pursue your passions and find your path to success.

Stop by for one or more of these events:

K-12 Open House: Friday, October 20

Campus Tours: By request

Athletic Experience (clinics and campus tours): Sunday, September 24

GFS Athletics Neon Night: Sunday, October 1

Get the details, see more options and RSVP at gfs.org/visit.

