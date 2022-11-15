Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo will perform at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on May 9, 2023.

Lizzo is coming to Baltimore next spring, and in the words of the Grammy Award-winning singer herself: “It’s about damn time.”

Lizzo will perform May 9, 2023 at the CFG Bank Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.” General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The singer released her fourth studio album, “Special,” in July, and the first leg of her accompanying tour kicked off in September.

In addition to her vocal talents, Lizzo is also an accomplished flutist, who had the chance to play James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute at a concert in September.

Lizzo is the latest performer announced for the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena, which is slated to open in February 2023 after a $200 million renovation. Other upcoming performances at the revamped arena include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on April 7, ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham on April 15, rock band blink-182 on May 26, and country singer Thomas Rhett on July 21.

The arena will also host the 2023 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments starting Feb. 20, 2023.

