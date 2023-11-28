The creation of an expanded East Columbia Library Park has been in the works since 2012, and, with the purchase of 16.5 acres from Howard Hughes Holdings, the project now looks to break ground next spring.

“The site will remain a community park with the proposed new improvements of a playground, pavilion, pickleball courts, and basketball courts, primarily benefiting residents living near the park,” said Safa Hira, Howard County’s director of communications, in a written response to Fishbowl questions. “The conversion of three grass multipurpose fields to two synthetic turf baseball diamonds will benefit local youth members of the Columbia Baseball League and neighboring residents. Proposed pathway improvements will improve access to adjoining communities and be ADA compliant.”

The project is also expected to include improvements to stormwater management. The $415,000 land purchase was funded with Maryland Program Open Space resources, collected through real estate fees.

Howard County has been seeking to improve the East Columbia Library Park since 2012, but the project was delayed in part by Ellicott City funding. Now, it looks like those plans will bear fruit next year, with the improved park completed by 2025.

“One million dollars in Program Open Space funding including a $333,334 local match will bring the current construction funding total to $6,633,334 for the project,” Hira said.

Reinvigoration of East Columbia Library Park had strong approval from a sampling of residents interviewed at the East Columbia Branch Library on Nov. 20. Those asked saw benefits for the community, especially for future generations that call Howard County home.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Ida Sone of Columbia. “We see a lot of different people coming in and out of this library. It’s very busy. If you add that (park improvement) to it, I think that would be good. We have a lot of kids running around here. If they had a playground maybe that would be better.”

“Those things are a good idea,” agreed Betty Lippard of Columbia. “It helps with directing children with something to do besides getting into trouble. “

She said she liked living in Columbia because of its relatively low crime, and added that the fact that the park is located in the vicinity of the East Colombia Library branch, as well as the 50-plus center, was a valuable convenience to her.

Ivory Brown lived in Laurel for years, and recently moved to Columbia. She too expressed support for the project.

“In terms of amenities, I think that would be great,” she said. “My husband plays pickleball all the time. I’m interested in doing that, so I think it would be something that we would use.”

Hira said the project was an example of the county’s continuing commitment to use the adjoining properties and facilities as a public hub to serve that area of Columbia.

“Consolidation of public facilities–in this case the library, 50+ center and park–creates a public hub for services, while also allowing for shared use of parking,” she noted. “All three facilities will benefit from their proximity, and already have for years. Opportunities for the public library system, the Department of Community Resources and Services, and the Department of Recreation and Parks to partner on programming already exists, and will exist at this site.”

