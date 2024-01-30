In Baltimore, the path to a tech career spans various educational avenues, from traditional higher education to specialized bootcamps focusing on coding, IT, cybersecurity and more.

With the current AI-driven climate’s evolution, it’s important for aspiring tech professionals looking to gain new skills to align their educational pursuits with the changing demands of the job market.

Ciera Adair, a former Baltimore resident and dancer who transitioned into the tech industry in 2021, shared insights about bootcamps during a recent phone call with Technical.ly.

“All I would say is: If you’re going to take a bootcamp, have multiple entrance points,” said Adair, who has attended such local schools as the Community College of Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). “[Don’t] just rely on that bootcamp to get you in the door. At the end of the day, even the worst bootcamp, if it gets you the information you need, it can be useful. A lot of bootcamps these days are literally just copy-and-pasting from YouTube videos that are already free.”

Read more at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...