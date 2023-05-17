The Ivy is delighted to host an evening with Irene Li and Margaret Li in celebration of their newest cookbook, PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD! Jesse Galdston of FireFly Farms Market in Baltimore’s Whitehall Market will join Irene and Margaret in conversation.

Click here to RSVP!

PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD is an accessible, vibrant, and tasty guide to cooking flexibly and fighting food waste, with 80 recipes and 150 ideas to use up what you have.

This event will include a food tasting component from The Ivy’s sibling shop, Bird in Hand Coffee & Books!

C﻿lick here to preorder PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD!

Irene Li is coauthor of the award-winning cookbook Double Awesome Chinese Food. She is a 2022 James Beard Leadership Award winner and lives in Boston, supporting the Mei Mei Dumplings team.

Margaret Li is coauthor of the award-winning cookbook Double Awesome Chinese Food. She is the founder of Food Waste Feast and lives in Glasgow, Scotland.

For someone who was told multiple times as a child, “I would pay to watch you eat,” it was a relatively long and winding road to a professional life in food for Jesse Galdston. After myriad jobs in his early 20s (everything from SAT tutoring to research on subseabed nuclear waste disposal), he graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and practiced law in both Chicago and Boston. It was in Boston where Jesse finally gave in to the calls to take up food as a profession, as opposed to just an all-consuming hobby that occupied all of his non-working hours. Starting by stocking shelves and driving deliveries at Formaggio Kitchen Cambridge, a world-class cheese shop and gourmet store, Jesse quickly rose to become a cheesemonger, specialty buyer, cheese cave manager, and senior class instructor. After moving to Baltimore for his smarter, more beautiful, and eminently more accomplished wife’s career, he represented Shacksbury Cider in the mid-Atlantic and Massachusetts. Jesse was the opening general manager for the Best-of-Baltimore-winning FireFly Farms Market at Whitehall Market, and is now back on the sales side of things for Prestige Ledroit working with all of the finest wines and spirits anyone could want.

Like this: Like Loading...