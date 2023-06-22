As of this month, Maryland residents have a unique asset that lets them pull their licenses out less often.

That option is the Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet, which Gov. Wes Moore said puts Maryland ahead of the curve in digital innovation and access.

“Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” he said in an announcement. “Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders.”

“Maryland has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first state in the nation to offer digital licenses and IDs through Google Wallet, enabling users to easily and securely verify their identity for airport security screening,” said Chrissy Nizer, administrator at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA).

“If someone is trying to navigate the process independently and encounters any barriers, our call center is available to provide guidance and support. This is an invaluable resource for individuals who don’t have internet access,” Nizer added, noting the availability of FAQs and informational videos for those looking to adopt the Maryland Mobile ID. While a specific one for Google Wallet will be live soon, according to Nizer, Google has already produced a video instructing how to add state IDs and driver’s licenses to its digital wallet more generally.

