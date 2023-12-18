Maryland is looking for its next State Superintendent of Schools, and the Maryland State Board of Education has retained Hazard, Young, and Attea (HYA) Associates to conduct the nationwide search.

HYA will work with the state board to lead recruitment, stakeholder engagement, vetting of candidates, and outreach to assist in the selection and appointment process.

The firm has conducted more than 1,600 executive leadership searches across the nation, and more than 350 executive school leader searches since 2015. The HYA team will be led by Dr. Monica Browne, a retired superintendent and current Adjunct Professor of Education Leadership at Seton Hall University; Dr. Jack Smith, former Interim State Superintendent of Schools and former Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools; and Dr. Henry Johnson, former Chief of Staff in Montgomery County Public Schools and Assistant Superintendent at the Maryland State Department of Education.

“The State Board is pleased to take the next steps in the process of identifying an exceptional State Superintendent of Schools for the next four years,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, vice president of the State Board and chair of the State Board Search Committee. “We look forward to partnering with HYA to engage stakeholders across Maryland and source top candidates through a rigorous selection process. The State Board remains steadfast in selecting a state chief who is prepared to lead improvement in public schools and steward the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

The term for the next Maryland state superintendent begins July 1, 2024, and continues through June 30, 2028.

The State Board will seek public input on the search process. Updates on the process will be available through public notices posted to the Maryland State Department of Education website and provided during the monthly state board meetings.

Like this: Like Loading...